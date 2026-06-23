Subfloor prep products ease the task at hand

It’s been said that skipping subfloor preparation—or doing a shoddy job—is akin to building a house on a sinking foundation. No matter how beautiful or expensive the new floor is its structural integrity and lifespan are doomed from the start.

Failing to clean, level or secure the subfloor leads to a domino effect of costly problems. Conversely, proper prep work ensures the structural warranty remains intact and the floor performs as intended.

Manufacturers/suppliers of subfloor-prep materials have been addressing this issue with products that guarantee a professional installation.

Here are some of the latest products:

Küberit

A flawless subfloor prep job means nothing if your transition profile causes the floor to buckle. Floating floors demand room to breathe. Küberit’s Clip System Profiles are an installer’s problem solver featuring advanced friction-locked technology and two-part systems allowing up to a half-inch of expansion. They bridge gaps safely, snapping tightly onto subfloor-anchored tracks without visible screws. It’s the ultimate safeguard for subfloor prep, ensuring a stress-free, professional renovation.

Performance Accessories

Mohawk Performance Accessories enhances subfloor preparation with a fully integrated system built for speed, precision and confidence on every indoor and outdoor job. RealPrime maximizes adhesion and seals porous surfaces, MasterPatch provides smooth, fast-setting repairs without trowel marks and UltraSmooth delivers flat substrates up to 3 inches (4 inches with added aggregate) in a single pour. Together, these high-performance solutions empower installers to create the perfect, install-ready foundation for beautiful, long-lasting floors in less than 24 hours.

Custom Building Products

CustomTech TechLevel 150 self-leveling underlayment helps contractors achieve smooth, flat subfloors with less time and effort. Its low-prep formula streamlines installation by requiring only cleaning, priming and pouring, helping crews improve productivity and stay on schedule. Engineered with Controlled Cure Technology, TechLevel 150 delivers consistent performance, superior crack resistance and high compressive strength. The result is a durable, dependable substrate that supports successful installations of resilient flooring, carpet, wood, tile and other floor covering materials.

Sika/Schönox

The Sika Secure System is a combination of solutions warranted to perform optimally with one another. Sika MB is a two-component epoxy that mitigates moisture up to 100% RH/25 lbs. SikaLevel-02 EZ Primer is an acrylic primer for use on non-porous substrates that can be applied directly over top. Lastly, Schönox XM is a cement-based, self-leveling and smoothing compound with high strength properties. “This system package is one example of using the Sika Secure System to elevate your installed floor,” said Shane Jenkins, technical director, Sika Corp.

Taylor Adhesives

Most installers would agree that moisture is one of the biggest challenges they face on a jobsite. Taylor’s solution to that challenge is Sahara, an unlimited moisture vapor barrier, elastomeric membrane. Sahara is rated at 100% RH with no pH or moisture vapor emissions testing required. For added peace of mind, Sahara comes with a 10-year warranty, including a lifetime warranty if installed by a CFI certified installer.

TotalWorx

PrepWorx is TotalWorx Accessories’ dedicated floor preparation portfolio, designed to help retailers and installers control the most critical part of any flooring job: the subfloor. The collection includes a broad range of patching compounds, self levelers, primers, crack repair solutions and moisture management systems—all engineered to work together as a system and simplify decision making at the jobsite.

PrepWorx includes pro-grade products and solutions designed to streamline surface preparation before installation. From moisture solutions to leveling subfloors, PrepWorx helps ensure every job starts right.