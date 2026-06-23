Tuesday Tips: The importance of celebrating progress

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: The importance of celebrating progress

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, shares a simple reminder: recognize the small wins. When someone new gets it mostly right, encourage the effort. That support builds confidence and helps progress stick.

Previous article
Subfloor prep products ease the task at hand
Next article
MSI to celebrate opening of Jacksonville showroom

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MSI to celebrate opening of Jacksonville showroom

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—MSI will celebrate the grand opening of its new showroom here June 23. The 10,000-square-foot showroom features flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products....
Read more
Featured Post

Subfloor prep products ease the task at hand

Ken Ryan - 0
It’s been said that skipping subfloor preparation—or doing a shoddy job—is akin to building a house on a sinking foundation. No matter how beautiful...
Read more
News

Schattdecor realigns executive board responsibilities

FCNews Staff - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—Schattdecor SE is reorganizing responsibilities within its executive board as part of the company’s continued strategic development. Claudia Küchen will, in addition to her...
Read more
Installation

Platform Performance assembles leadership team

FCNews Staff - 0
Cleveland—Platform Performance Flooring Systems, the new identity for FloorPrep by Dependable LLC, announced that it has formed what it calls a new sales and...
Read more
News

Housing starts plunge as multifamily construction slows

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Housing starts fell sharply in May as multifamily construction recorded a steep decline, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Single-family construction...
Read more
News

Builder sentiment remains weak amid affordability concerns

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment remains subdued as rising material costs, elevated mortgage rates and ongoing affordability challenges continue to strain the housing market, according to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X