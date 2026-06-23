Tuesday Tips: The importance of celebrating progress

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, shares a simple reminder: recognize the small wins. When someone new gets it mostly right, encourage the effort. That support builds confidence and helps progress stick.