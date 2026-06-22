Schattdecor realigns executive board responsibilities

Maryland Heights, Mo.—Schattdecor SE is reorganizing responsibilities within its executive board as part of the company’s continued strategic development.

Claudia Küchen will, in addition to her existing responsibilities for design, marketing and communications, assume responsibility for global sales.

By mutual agreement, Robert Vuga will step down from his position on the executive board, where he has been responsible for global sales, to pursue new professional opportunities.

During his 26 years with the Schattdecor Group, Vuga has played a significant role in shaping the company’s development through various international leadership positions. Since 2024, he has been responsible for the group’s global sales activities. In a period marked by substantial organizational and strategic change, he provided important impetus and closely supported the structural developments required within the global sales organization.

This will bring together key market- and customer-facing functions within one executive board division, enabling even closer collaboration and a stronger customer focus across the organization.

With this reorganization, Schattdecor is further sharpening the allocation of responsibilities within the executive board and strategically consolidating key areas of responsibility within a focused four-member leadership team.

In addition to Claudia Küchen, the executive board consists of Derick Beitel as spokesperson of the executive board and executive board member responsible for finance, IT and HR; Claus Neuffer as executive board member responsible for technology, technical decor development and sustainability; and Michael Then as executive board member responsible for production and procurement.

The above changes take effect immediately.