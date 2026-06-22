Stanton Design launches revamped B2B portal website

Woodbury, N.Y.—Stanton Design announced the launch of its newly enhanced B2B portal website experience, designed to create a more intuitive, connected and visually engaging experience for retailers and trade partners.

The new B2B platform introduces a broad range of enhancements focused on simplifying the product discovery process, streamlining workflows and elevating the overall customer experience across Stanton’s expansive portfolio of soft and hard surface products.

One of the most impactful upgrades is Stanton’s enhanced search functionality, allowing users to search products using descriptive attributes and keywords such as “blue stripe,” “WPC,” “laminate,” color, construction types and product features. The improved search experience enables customers to quickly and efficiently navigate Stanton’s product portfolio with greater precision and ease.

The new portal also introduces an advanced multi-rug quoting capability, allowing customers to create a single quote containing multiple rug configurations from the same style, color and finish, significantly improving the quoting process for larger residential, designer and commercial projects.

“The new B2B portal was designed with the customer experience at the center of every enhancement,” said Christine Zampaglione, Stanton’s vice president of marketing. “From smarter search functionality and advanced rug quoting tools to enhanced visuals and educational content, every improvement was developed to help our retailers and trade partners work more efficiently while delivering a more inspiring and connected digital experience.”

Additional enhancements include:

Improved stock check visibility and streamlined sample ordering

Integration of Payer Express for faster, safe and more convenient payment processing

Enhanced product visuals and an upgraded user interface for a more modern experience

Advanced zoom functionality that allows users to closely examine fibers, textures and product details

Similar product recommendations powered by color, pattern, width and category affinities

Simplified category navigation for Stanton’s core product categories including carpet, rugs and hard surface

Expanded storytelling tools featuring user guides, educational content and B2B training videos to better support retailer onboarding and product education

For soft surface products, the platform now recommends complementary styles based on color and pattern similarities, while hard surface recommendations are intelligently driven by attributes such as color, plank width and visual style, helping retailers and designers discover coordinating solutions more efficiently.

In conjunction with the B2B launch, Stanton will also be unveiling an enhanced consumer website experience in the next few weeks that further connects consumers with Stanton’s retail partners. The updated consumer platform provides consumers interested in purchasing Stanton a far superior user experience with enhanced visuals and myriad inspiration.

“The primary goal of our enhanced consumer site is to inspire the consumer through beautiful imagery, educate them with our content and highlight designer and retailer projects,” Zampaglione said. “In turn, we capture the lead and connect them with our retail partners to have confidence in choosing Stanton for their home.”

The launch reflects Stanton’s continued investment in innovation, digital transformation and retailer support as the company expands its position as a complete design destination for luxury flooring and custom rug solutions.

“As Stanton continues to evolve into a more integrated design-driven brand, it was critical for our digital platforms to evolve alongside us,” Zampaglione said. “The enhanced consumer website and retailer portal create a stronger connection between inspiration, product discovery and retailer engagement, while also helping our retail partners capture and manage qualified leads more effectively.”

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