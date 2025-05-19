Stanton promotes Christine Zampaglione to vp, marketing

By FCNews Staff
Christine Zampaglione
Christine Zampaglione

Stanton Design has promoted Christine Zampaglione to vice president of marketing.

Zampaglione joined the company in October 2019 as director of marketing and quickly pivoted Stanton’s overall marketing strategy to amplify digital channels, further define the brands and improve marketing initiatives across the board. She was promoted in 2021 to senior director of marketing, a nod to her thoughtful vision of the marketing department, coupled with her extensive knowledge of digital marketing, which elevated the company’s digital presence and quality of messaging.

Over the past few years, Stanton has rebranded from Stanton Carpet Co., to Stanton Design. What’s more, the company went from soft surface only to a full-service supplier.

“Since joining the company in 2019, Christine has played a pivotal role in shaping and executing our strategic marketing initiatives,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO. “Her leadership has driven growth, elevated brand awareness, strengthened customer engagement and fostered collaboration.”

Along the way, Zampaglione has cultivated enduring relationships with Stanton’s retailer partners. This includes dealers like Leigh Bakhtiari, president of City Carpets, San Rafael, Calif. “I’m her No. 1 fan,” she said. “No one in the flooring industry understands retail floor covering marketing like Christine.”

