Tarkett Hospitality debuts Lotus Reserve LVT

Dalton—Tarkett Hospitality has unveiled Lotus Reserve, a luxury vinyl tile collection designed for high-end hospitality environments.

The new collection brings a more elevated look to resilient flooring. It pairs upscale design with the performance needed for commercial spaces.

Lotus Reserve features a wood look with interlocking curves and a parquet-inspired appearance. The design moves beyond standard plank formats and creates a softer, more fluid floorscape.

Tarkett engineered the collection for comfort and heavy commercial traffic. The line aligns high-end visuals with the performance standards required in hospitality settings.

“The launch of Lotus Reserve reflects Tarkett Hospitality’s ongoing commitment to deliver design-forward solutions that never compromise on durability,” said Kim Drautz, president of Tarkett Hospitality. “We recognize that hoteliers and designers are under constant pressure to deliver memorable, luxurious guest experiences that can simultaneously withstand intense commercial traffic.”

Drautz said the launch also reflects Tarkett’s broader focus on product design and sustainability across its manufacturing facilities.

The tiles measure 16.93 x 18.11 inches, or 430 mm x 460 mm. They feature a square edge treatment for tight, seamless configurations through full glue-down installation.

The collection has a 0.197-inch, or 5 mm, overall thickness. It also includes a 0.020-inch, or 0.51 mm, wear layer. Lotus Reserve is certified under ASTM F1700 Class III, Type B specifications and carries a 15-year limited commercial warranty.

“With Lotus Reserve, we wanted to capture a sense of unexpected luxury that subverts standard resilient flooring layouts,” said Amber Osiecki, creative director of Tarkett Hospitality. “The interlocking curves and intricate parquet pattern introduce an elegant, flowing movement across a room’s floorscape that traditional planks simply cannot replicate.”

Osiecki said the collection delivers the look of custom artisan woodwork with the maintenance, comfort and resilience needed in modern hospitality spaces.

Sustainability efforts continue

Tarkett also continues to advance its carbon-reduction and material circularity programs across its North American manufacturing operations.

Across its carpet manufacturing sites in North America, Tarkett has begun using low-carbon nylon with 100% recycled-content resin. The material is used for Dynex SD fibers in its commercial carpet products and Lextron SD fibers in its hospitality carpet.

The solution will increase recycled raw materials by more than 8,000 tons per year. It also will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30,000 tons CO2e per year.

Tarkett said the supply chain effort gives hospitality specifiers a way to work with a manufacturer driving measurable environmental change across hard and soft surface flooring.