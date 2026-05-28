Latest advancements transform soft surface

The flooring industry has always been driven by innovation, but recent advancements in technology have taken soft surface to new heights.

Acting on consumer feedback for better goods, mills are turning to advanced technology—including CAD software and computerized tufting machines—to enhance design precision and increase production efficiency. Automation enables intricate patterns and high-speed manufacturing, while AI and nanotechnology create durable, water-resistant flooring that meets modern demands for quality and eco-friendly practices.

A closer look at who’s doing what:

Engineered Floors is at the forefront of technology centered around PureColor. “Because we manufacture everything under one roof, we have been able to innovate our soft surface technology straight from the extrusion process,” said Eric Ruppert, vice president of soft surface product development and marketing. “PureColor is the catalyst for our performance and sustainability story.”

EF’s extrusion process uses 87% less water, 32% less energy and emits 42% fewer greenhouse gases than traditional carpet manufacturing—a great selling point for eco-conscious buyers.

The mill’s twistX technology takes the inherent stain-proof benefits of PureColor and engineers it for maximum durability and organic aesthetics. “We use a unique twist multiplier that results in a 3-ply construction with 50% higher bundle sizes,” Ruppert said. “This means there is significantly more yarn and higher density per square foot compared to conventional synthetic carpets.”

In the twisting process two cones of single-ply fiber are wisted together to create a two-ply fiber (2 is better than 1) thus increasing the strength and durability of the fiber.

Shaw’s proprietary Anso High Performance fibers combine solution-dyed technology, advanced yarn engineering and built-in stain and soil protection to deliver durability, cleanability and lasting beauty.

Another Shaw technology, R2X, bonds to the carpet fiber during manufacturing so the protection is intended to hold up over time, even with routine maintenance and professional cleanings. LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology remains a key differentiator as a residential carpet with a built-in moisture barrier, helping protect against spills and pet accidents while also minimizing concerns around lingering odors and long-term subfloor damage.

A few mills use ColorGuard technology, which provides carpets with built-in color and fade resistance that withstand stains as well as long-term exposure to the sun.

Mohawk’s SmartStrand portfolio with Pur-Ease technology recently earned the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification as the first treated carpet product to meet the program’s requirements under its enhanced textile flooring standard. Pur-Ease technology uses natural probiotics to reduce certain common household allergens such as pet dander, pollen and dust mite allergen.

“Innovation at Mohawk has always been about more than just creating beautiful, durable products,” said Joe Semaan, president of residential carpet of Mohawk. “It is about improving the way people live.”

Two other technologies that figure prominently in Mohawk soft surface products are ColorMax, which uses a tri-color yarn twist and advanced dyeing to create rich color saturation, superior color fastness and high-style design; and EasyClean, a specialized technology providing enhanced soil and stain resistance for easier, faster cleanup.

The Dixie Group uses beck dyeing, a carpet dyeing method in which large rolls of uncolored carpet are immersed in a heated dye solution for several hours, for some of its luxury brands. Ideal for solid colors and smaller production runs, this process produces even color penetration throughout. “The beck dye process is the best dyeing process for color penetration and consistency,” said T.M. Nuckols, president of the residential division of The Dixie Group.

Stanton Design says choosing the right flooring is a meaningful investment, and to that end says customers should feel certain in their decision. The Advanced Visualizer brings that confidence to life by allowing users to see products within their own space or designed environments. Bridging imagination and reality help eliminate uncertainty and empowers customers to move forward knowing exactly how their space will come together, according to Stanton.

Kaleen uses AI and data tools in areas such as research, marketing and analysis to better understand trends, organize information and support stronger communication with customers. It is also developing a more interactive custom rug design tool to help dealers, designers and retailers guide customers through the process of selecting a collection, color, shape, size and finish. The goal is to make custom rugs feel more approachable, accurate and efficient from the start.