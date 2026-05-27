Locking systems tout latest innovative technologies

Across the flooring manufacturing landscape, there’s no shortage of advancements and innovations that are poised to change the game. These include alternative cores, advanced locking systems, AI-based technologies and more.

Following are a few standouts:

Bjelin

Bjelin recently unveiled the latest iterations of its signature Woodura-branded flooring with the launch of Woodura Herringbone 3.0 strips and Woodura Planks 3.0. Bjelin’s hardened wood floors feature the patented Woodura technology, a high-quality solution that maximizes the use of raw materials while creating 100% real wood floors that boast 3x the strength of engineered wood floors. The improved dent- and water-resistance makes them ideal in busy homes as well as high-traffic commercial settings.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to combine cutting-edge technology, quality raw wood materials, sustainability and Scandinavian design,” said Bob Naida, residential and commercial national sales manager for the U.S. market.

Bjelin, part of the Pervanovo Invest AB Group, develops and manufactures a broad product portfolio of traditional wood floors and innovative floors in new materials in collaboration with sister company Välinge.

Classen

The Classen Group, a global pioneer in non-PVC flooring solutions, has devised a way to produce polypropylene-based flooring at a cost level comparable to traditional PVC products. According to the company, this development has the potential to fundamentally reshape the flooring market.

“We strongly believe that polypropylene is the right material from a quality, environmental and health perspective,” said Céline Quervel, managing director, Classen Group. “With our new production process, we are now establishing the economic foundation to bring this material to scale.”

From the early days of PVC flooring, Classen made a deliberate decision to move away from the material—primarily due to the use of plasticizers and stabilizers. Instead, the company invested early in polypropylene, one of the world’s most widely used and cleanest plastics. Polypropylene is chemically stable, free from harmful additives and fully recyclable, making it ideally suited for circular systems.

Over the past 15 years, Classen has built deep technological expertise and a strong and differentiated patent position in polypropylene-based flooring. According to Classen, polypropylene flooring delivers superior performance across key dimensions, including environmental impact, health profile, durability and long-term material stability.

i4F Technologies

i4F is going high tech and riding the artificial intelligence wave with the launch of ai4F, a new artificial intelligence strategy designed to strengthen product performance through data-driven insights and scientific analysis. The program relies on structured data collection, analysis and ongoing learning designed to foster continued improvement.

How it works: The AI systematically analyzes large volumes of data related to compositions, locking profiles and performance results. As the database expands, the system continues to learn and refine its insights. The system generates actionable, data-driven recommendations, including composition and process adjustments aimed at improving performance outcomes.

“We have brought in all our test results of the last 12 years of our locking or composition in a consistent database,” said John Rietveldt, CEO. “With our new ai4F strategy, we are laying a strong foundation for how data and analytics will shape future technology developments in the global flooring industry.”

Unilin Technologies

Unilin Technologies is aiming to simplify the flooring accessory development process by offering a comprehensive array of technology solutions for its hard surface licensee partners. The proprietary processes Unilin employs allow for the creation of a variety of accessories—including: wall base panels that click together; trims and moldings; and 4-in-1 matching profiles. The best part: utilizing the flooring manufacturer’s original planks “means a perfect match between your floor and accessories,” said Lauren Delee, business development manager, IP.

Aside from the array of accessories solutions, Unilin is also looking to make it easier and more efficient to install various flooring formats beyond traditional hard surface planks. Take its Squareclic technology, for example. This solution not only allows for the speedy installation of square tiles in, say, a checkerboard pattern, but it also keeps the tiles perfectly aligned during and after installation. The special insert utilized in the installation system, according to Delee, can be integrated at the manufacturing site, so there’s no hassle for the installer to work with separately delivered inserts. Plus, no additional tools needed for installation or deinstallation.

“Squareclic minimizes the risk of shifting panels while making the installation easier than ever,” said Floris Koopmans, sales & marketing director. “The integrated insert automatically locks into the other panel, creating the perfect alignment between tiles. It keeps the floor looking exactly as intended, even years after installation.”

Välinge Innovation

Välinge Innovation, an early pioneer in the development of click flooring, puts the spotlight on several noteworthy innovations for 2026. The first is 5G H/B One, Välinge’s one-panel solution for herringbone installation. By eliminating the need for separate A and B panels, it enables faster, more user-friendly installation while ensuring strong, reliable connections.

The company is not stopping there. It’s looking to further optimize resilient flooring with the proliferation of its line of game-changing locking systems, including 2G PRO, 5G-i PRO and 5G PRO. These are designed to increase vertical locking strength by up to 3x while enhancing overall durability. Combined with Liteback, Välinge’s panel technology that reduces weight, lowers material use and adds sound-reducing properties, these solutions enable manufacturers to optimize resilient flooring performance in all aspects.

Lastly, Välinge is looking to enhance wood flooring’s performance—particularly resistance to water incursion—with installation systems such as 5G Dry. The technology is designed to prevent water from penetrating joints.