J+J Flooring brings newness to Design Days 2026

Chicago—J+J Flooring will return to Fulton Market Design Days 2026, here June 8-10, with new product collections, a matcha bar and a chance to win trips to Milan.

The company’s showroom, located at 1101 West Fulton Market, Suite 200, will feature four new collections during the event. J+J Flooring will debut the carpet tile collections Echo, Zen Garden and View Making. The company also will introduce Ume, a new Kinetex launch.

The collections will highlight the range of J+J Flooring’s portfolio. They also will showcase the company’s design capabilities across multiple commercial flooring categories.

J+J Flooring also will host Matcha on the Corner, a free matcha bar at the corner of Aberdeen and Fulton Market. The bar will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9. Attendees can stop by for a complimentary matcha before visiting the showroom.

The company also will give away two trips to Milan, Italy, for Salone del Mobile 2027. Attendees can visit the showroom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 8 or June 9 to enter.

Design Days 2026 prize package includes: