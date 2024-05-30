J+J Flooring highlights new product at Design Days 2024

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialJ+J Flooring highlights new product at Design Days 2024

J+J FlooringChicago—J+J Flooring will be showcasing a variety of commercial flooring collections to the architecture and design community at its flagship showroom here during the second annual Fulton Market Design Days event, held here June 10–12. J+J Flooring will join more than 30 manufacturers of commercial architecture and design finishes in welcoming the global design community to the bustling Fulton Market Design District, with the goal of surpassing the more than 40,000 people that visited the inaugural event in 2023.

“Now that we have year one under our belts, we are so excited to build on that momentum and use our showroom as an opportunity to push the envelope of commercial flooring design even further,” said Kim Bobo, director of marketing at J+J Flooring. “The enthusiasm and synergy this time of year in the windy city is especially palpable, and we’re very excited to be on this journey with our Fulton Market neighbors as we continue to blaze new trails.”

Among the highlights of J+J Flooring’s showcase during Design Days 2024:

  • Explore the manufacturer’s latest products, including the Warp and Weft modular carpet collection, special previews of Step by Step LVT and the Gallery Edit modular carpet collection; as well as Kinetix advanced textile composite flooring; J+J Flooring’s custom and in-stock rug programs.
  • Vie for a chance to win a trip for two to Milan’s Salone del Mobile in 2025, including roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay and three-day expo passes. Two prize packages will be awarded. Participants must visit the J+J Flooring showroom in-person to enter.
  • Enjoy cocktail receptions in the showroom on Monday and Tuesday of the event, from 3-5 p.m.
  • Take in all that the Fulton Market Design District has to offer, including different pop-ups, giveaways, street-side screen-printing activations, exhibits and a central welcome center.

“Design Days will again be a wonderful time to inspire and be inspired, network and showcase the latest in commercial design and architecture,” Bobo added.

In 2023, J+J Flooring joined the Neighborhood of Brands, a special collaborative partnership dedicated to celebrating design and promoting Chicago’s Fulton Market as the preeminent design hub of the Midwest. Located at the center of this district, the J+J Flooring showroom marks a new chapter in the history of the Georgia-based commercial flooring manufacturer. The space serves as a retail location and design center where architects and designers can view new product lines, request samples and find inspiration.

“When we made the decision to move our showroom operations to the Fulton Market Design District, we did it with the intention of enhancing the customer experience in an established but fresh environment teeming with creativity and innovation,” Bobo said. “It’s the perfect setting to spotlight our latest and greatest. Couple that with the wildly successful Design Days celebration and we’re more than ecstatic about making the move to Fulton Market.”

During Design Days, the J+J Flooring showroom will be open to attendees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complimentary round-trip shuttles marked with signature pink Design Days branding will run between the Fulton Market Design District and the Merchandise Mart throughout the event.

Previous article
Southwind names new territory managers
Next article
Tarkett launches True to Form collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett launches True to Form collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched True to Form, a new collection on its premium Contour luxury vinyl tile. Combining the durability of Contour construction with...
Read more
News

Southwind names new territory managers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind has named Cindy Hansen the new north central territory manager and Kayla Kitten as the new south central territory manager. “We are pleased to...
Read more
Al's Column

Retailers, contractors step up to support FCEF

FCNews Columnist - 0
The significance of supporting the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) and raising awareness about skilled trade careers in the flooring industry has never been...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate: State of the Industry 2024

Reginald Tucker - 0
Conventional wisdom would suggest that softening conditions in the new home construction market over the past eight to 10 months might put a damper...
Read more
Featured Company

Inhaus’ new Icon line takes Ceramin to whole new level

Reginald Tucker - 0
Floor covering distributors got their first glimpse of Icon—the latest collection under Inhaus’ signature Ceramin brand—at the annual NAFCD convention this past fall. Based...
Read more
Featured Company

Karndean ups its ‘A’ game with refresh of Art Select line

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Karndean Designflooring has always been known for its focus on design—the word is in its name, after all—but the company has managed to out-do...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X