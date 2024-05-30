J+J Flooring highlights new product at Design Days 2024

Chicago—J+J Flooring will be showcasing a variety of commercial flooring collections to the architecture and design community at its flagship showroom here during the second annual Fulton Market Design Days event, held here June 10–12. J+J Flooring will join more than 30 manufacturers of commercial architecture and design finishes in welcoming the global design community to the bustling Fulton Market Design District, with the goal of surpassing the more than 40,000 people that visited the inaugural event in 2023.

“Now that we have year one under our belts, we are so excited to build on that momentum and use our showroom as an opportunity to push the envelope of commercial flooring design even further,” said Kim Bobo, director of marketing at J+J Flooring. “The enthusiasm and synergy this time of year in the windy city is especially palpable, and we’re very excited to be on this journey with our Fulton Market neighbors as we continue to blaze new trails.”

Among the highlights of J+J Flooring’s showcase during Design Days 2024:

Explore the manufacturer’s latest products, including the Warp and Weft modular carpet collection, special previews of Step by Step LVT and the Gallery Edit modular carpet collection; as well as Kinetix advanced textile composite flooring; J+J Flooring’s custom and in-stock rug programs.

Vie for a chance to win a trip for two to Milan’s Salone del Mobile in 2025, including roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay and three-day expo passes. Two prize packages will be awarded. Participants must visit the J+J Flooring showroom in-person to enter.

Enjoy cocktail receptions in the showroom on Monday and Tuesday of the event, from 3-5 p.m.

Take in all that the Fulton Market Design District has to offer, including different pop-ups, giveaways, street-side screen-printing activations, exhibits and a central welcome center.

“Design Days will again be a wonderful time to inspire and be inspired, network and showcase the latest in commercial design and architecture,” Bobo added.

In 2023, J+J Flooring joined the Neighborhood of Brands, a special collaborative partnership dedicated to celebrating design and promoting Chicago’s Fulton Market as the preeminent design hub of the Midwest. Located at the center of this district, the J+J Flooring showroom marks a new chapter in the history of the Georgia-based commercial flooring manufacturer. The space serves as a retail location and design center where architects and designers can view new product lines, request samples and find inspiration.

“When we made the decision to move our showroom operations to the Fulton Market Design District, we did it with the intention of enhancing the customer experience in an established but fresh environment teeming with creativity and innovation,” Bobo said. “It’s the perfect setting to spotlight our latest and greatest. Couple that with the wildly successful Design Days celebration and we’re more than ecstatic about making the move to Fulton Market.”

During Design Days, the J+J Flooring showroom will be open to attendees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complimentary round-trip shuttles marked with signature pink Design Days branding will run between the Fulton Market Design District and the Merchandise Mart throughout the event.