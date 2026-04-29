Coverings 2026 draws West Coast with Las Vegas show

Las Vegas—Coverings 2026 brought thousands of industry professionals to the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 30 through April 2. More than 750 exhibitors from nearly 40 countries participated. In terms of attendees, the show said attendance from California and Nevada rose 412% compared to the 2025 show in Orlando. What’s more, attendance among architects and designers increased 24% compared to the last Las Vegas event in 2022.

“The Coverings show was an incredible experience,” said said Jana Donohoe, Jana Donohoe Designs/Shape Space.”The range of tile and stone on display was not only impressive but truly valuable for designers looking to stay current, inspired and informed. It’s an environment that sparks creativity and exposes you to materials and applications you simply wouldn’t encounter otherwise.”

The event reinforced its role as a leading marketplace for global tile, stone and design innovation. “Coverings is where the international tile and stone industry comes together to build relationships, gain education and explore new products,” said Jamie Rich, managing director of Coverings. “Hosting the show in Las Vegas expanded its reach and brought the industry together in a major destination for business and innovation.”

Coverings recap

Among the highlights was the Coverings 2026 keynote session, “Building Hope: A Conversation with Gary Sinise, NTCA and NSI on Serving Veterans Through Skilled Craftsmanship,” supported by Headline Sponsor Mapei and Supporting Sponsor Proflex.

Those who attended learned how tile and stone professionals have contributed to the specially adapted, smart homes built by the Gary Sinise Foundation for our nation’s most severely wounded veterans and other American heroes, along with guidance on ways to participate in future builds.

A private, curated tour with Gary Sinise, the founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation and acclaimed actor and humanitarian, took place following the keynote during which Sinise thanked current donors and met exhibitors showcasing products designed with accessibility in mind. The tour featured a range of exhibits with residential products that improve safety, mobility, comfort and independent daily living for inhabitants, such as curbless showers, slip-resistant tile for floors and other surfaces, and indoor-outdoor transitions.

The popular Coverings Lounge served as a hub for all Coverings attendees to network with new and familiar industry peers, gain new knowledge at the Trends & Solutions Stage and attend happy hours. The Lounge was also home to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Architecture collaboration.

The Coverings’ Stages—Installation Innovation Stage, Fabricator Stage and Trends & Solutions Stage—as well as the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) Cage offered Coverings 2026 attendees more than 50 educational opportunities. The Artisan Showcase was also a celebrated show floor feature, with art tile makers and artisans demonstrating the steps required to create one-of-a-kind, hand-made tile.

Mindfulness Workshops, led by Gianna Vallefuoco, eternal artist, mindfulness meditation teacher and speaker, co-owner of Vallefuoco Contractors, NTCA board member and founder of Disability Inclusion Guild, were hosted at the Trends & Solutions Stage and the Galvanize Lounge. Attendees participating in these sessions learned practical techniques for maintaining mental fitness in their workplaces, how to use a growth-focused mindset to lead their organizations and more.

This year’s top ten tile trends were featured in several educational presentations and show floor tours led by Alena Capra, Coverings spokesperson, industry ambassador and owner of Alena Capra Designs. The 2026 trends were seen throughout the show’s nine miles of tile and stone in many different eye-catching and creative exhibit booth displays.

Coverings 2027 is scheduled for April 6 through 9 in Orlando, Fla.