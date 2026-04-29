LX Hausys named latest RFCI member

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLX Hausys named latest RFCI member

LX HausysLa Grange, Ga.—LX Hausys has joined the Resilient Floor Covering Institute as an associate manufacturer member. The company produces resilient flooring and other surface products for residential, commercial and automotive applications.

“Founded in 1947, we have produced interior materials that have enhanced living spaces ever since,” said Gerald Choi, President of LX Hausys America. “We are excited to join RFCI, as we work together to continue the growth of resilient flooring in North America.”

The membership expands RFCI’s network while giving LX Hausys another connection point across the resilient flooring category.

“We welcome LX Hausys to RFCI,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO, RFCI. “We are very thankful for the opportunity to serve the LX Hausys team and all of our members. We also look forward to hosting them at the upcoming RFCI Spring Meeting in Naples, Florida. It’s going to be an incredible gathering.”

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