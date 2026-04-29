NALFA welcomes IFCII as newest member

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminateNALFA welcomes IFCII as newest member

NALFA welcomes IFCIISpringfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) welcomed the Institute for Floor Covering Inspectors International (IFCII) as its newest member. The move expands the association’s expertise in inspection, training and industry standards.

Founded by Henri Carr, IFCII has helped elevate flooring inspection standards through hands-on training and field-based experience. The organization focuses on accuracy, integrity and unbiased evaluation. It has trained inspectors nationwide and helped professionals produce clear and defensible reports.

“Our goal is simple. Raise the standard of inspection across the industry by giving inspectors the tools, knowledge and confidence to do the job right,” Carr said.

IFCII’s work aligns with NALFA’s mission to support consistent product performance and build confidence across the laminate flooring industry. Its focus on education and standards development supports greater clarity and accountability throughout the inspection process.

“NALFA is proud to welcome IFCII to our member community,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “Their leadership in inspector training and commitment to consistency and accuracy strengthens the work we are doing to support trusted standards across the industry.”

NALFA continues to welcome new members across the laminate flooring value chain. The association focuses on education, testing, certification and collaboration. Adding new members reflects its growth and reinforces its role as a leading authority for laminate flooring standards in North America.

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