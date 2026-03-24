NALFA advances standards at spring meeting

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationNALFA advances standards at spring meeting

NALFA Spring MeetingPhoenix—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) hosted its 2026 spring meeting here from March 10-12. The meeting brought together industry leaders to advance technical standards and align the category around real-world performance.

Representatives from leading companies attended, including: AGT, Arauco North America, CALI Floors, Floor & Decor, Kronospan USA, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, MP Global Products, NC State University, Pak-Lite, SELIT North America, Shaw Industries Group and Torlys.

Attendees discussed standards development, industry advancements and long-term growth strategies. The conversations reinforced NALFA’s commitment to strengthening laminate flooring’s position in the market.

NALFA president Tom Wright, vice president of product management and innovation at Mohawk Industries, opened the meeting. He emphasized the importance of collaboration. “The strength of this association comes from the expertise around the table and the willingness to work together to move the industry forward,” Wright said. “When we align around standards, messaging and shared priorities, we strengthen the entire category.”

A keynote presentation by Jared Mathusek, vice president of installation services at Empire Today, offered a field-driven perspective. He highlighted ongoing challenges, including labor shortages, inconsistent training and gaps between manufacturer documentation and jobsite realities.

Beth Ziesenis, known as “Your Nerdy Best Friend,” also presented. She shared strategies for using technology and artificial intelligence to improve productivity and communication.

Key initiatives

NALFA’s board of directors reviewed progress on key initiatives. These included updates to LF-03, the association’s underlayment certification standard and LF-04, its moulding and transition performance standard. The board also discussed continued investment in standards development and improved communication around certification and performance.

Tyler Snyder of Kronospan joined the executive committee as secretary. Katherine Baxter of Mohawk Industries was named chair of the moulding committee.

NALFA’s technical, underlayment, mouldings and marketing committees met during the event. Leaders included Anthony Drevet of Shaw Industries Group; Deanna Summers of MP Global Products; Mickey Davis of Pak-Lite; Katherine Baxter of Mohawk Industries; Heather Knutson of Cali Floors; and Danielle Lancianese of Shaw Industries Group. Discussions focused on a more integrated, system-based approach to performance, aligning with ongoing work within LF-03 and LF-04.

The meeting also marked a milestone in NALFA’s industry engagement. SELIT North America served as the association’s first off-site sponsor and hosted a networking event for members.

NALFA will continue these discussions at its fall meeting, scheduled for Oct. 13-15 in Savannah, Ga. Members are encouraged to attend and contribute to ongoing industry conversations.

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