NALFA celebrates successful fall meeting

Philadelphia, Pa.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) hosted its annual Fall Meeting in Philadelphia from Oct. 7–9, 2025, uniting industry leaders to advance standards, certification and education for laminate flooring.

NALFA members and key stakeholders from across North America attended, including Mohawk Industries, Cali Floors, Shaw Industries, Kronospan USA, DMX Membranes, Pak-Lite, MP Global Products, Selit North America, Arauco North America, Torlys, Mannington Mills, Zamma, Floor & Decor, Framerica, North Carolina State University and the Institute for Floor Covering Inspectors International. Attendees discussed technical advancements, standard updates and growth strategies to strengthen laminate’s position in the market.

Led by NALFA president Tom Wright of Mohawk Industries, the meeting focused on expanding the association’s technical leadership and collaboration across the supply chain. Members emphasized deepening engagement with retailers, distributors and manufacturers while reinforcing certification programs that promote quality, sustainability and innovation.

“NALFA’s Fall Meeting showcased the strong momentum and unity within our industry,” Wright said. “Our members remain committed to driving innovation, strengthening confidence in NALFA-certified products and ensuring laminate flooring continues to be a trusted, high-performance and sustainable choice for consumers.”

Members also joined committee sessions covering standards, testing and education. The Technical, Underlayment, Moulding and Marketing Committees aligned their initiatives with NALFA’s goals of promoting education, knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

The event featured keynote presentations from Drew Kern, owner of Infinity Claims Management Solutions, and Eric Lynch, economist with the National Association of Home Builders. Kern shared best practices from his 25 years in installation, inspection and product testing. Lynch provided an economic outlook on housing trends and consumer behavior. He offered insights into how national data impacts the flooring industry.

NALFA’s next Spring Meeting is scheduled for March 10–12, 2026, in Phoenix. Members will continue working together to shape the future of laminate flooring.