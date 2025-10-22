FEI Group conference touts unity in tough times

San Diego—FEI Group chose “America’s Finest City,” notable for its desirable climate and beautiful beaches, for its three-day annual conference. The tranquil setting belied the turbulent economics that have defined much of 2025, during which high interest rates and affordability have hurt the single-family residential construction and multifamily segments.

And yet, San Diego was indicative of the serenity within FEI Group members. The 700-plus attendees who turned out at the San Diego Marriott Marquis Marina often spoke about preparing themselves now for the inevitable bounce-back.

FEI currently has 120 members in its flooring units and 500 independent operators across six divisions. It is that scale that serves as a buffer during these challenging times.

“Since last year we have dealt with a lot,” said Graham Howerton, FEI president, citing acquisitions and consolidations as a detriment. “So much is surrounding us. But when those things are happening the purpose of this group is to share those challenges together. For any independent entrepreneur the most dangerous thing you can do today is swim alone … you can get gobbled up pretty quickly when you swim alone. But together we create a powerful ecosystem. Together we are stronger. Scale makes leverage possible and leverage makes security and prosperity possible.”

As for 2025, there is no sugarcoating it; it has been a tough three quarters for contractors in the single-family residential/multifamily space. “The thing that is creating the logjam for us is affordability,” Howerton told FCNews. “The median price for a single-family new home is [about] $487,000 and that is a tough place for first-time buyers and first-time married couples to navigate, especially with a 6.5% interest rate. Affordability continues to create pressure on our segment. When they don’t move out of apartments we cannot change the floors.”

Howerton said the remote workforce hasn’t helped, either. As an example, he said an executive can secure a new job in a different city these days and often not have to move from his or her current residence.

Secondly, the market is “woefully” underbuilt in single-family and multifamily, according to Howerton. “We are creating a larger backlog. When and where that unlocks, who knows. My crystal ball has been broken. I’m not going to say things will improve in the second half of 2026. We have ridden this merry-go-round before.”

However, Howerton said his group will be ready to seize opportunities when the housing economy becomes more favorable. “Our members are doing what they have to do now to prepare for the upturn,” he stated. “The purpose of this conference is to have those discussions, to help us be ready for the next 12 months.”

As they eagerly await an upturn FEI Group continues to thrive, with growth in all six business units collectively adding 65 to 70 members each year. On the flooring side, FEI has brought on 15 new members to the Multifamily Solutions Group and 20 to the Home Solutions Group. “That is astonishing growth,” Howerton noted. “This is not an association or club; you have to be invited. There is significant due diligence you have to go through to make sure you are a good fit for our group.”

On the list of challenges for FEI members, installation remains perhaps the biggest as a large percentage of operators are retiring. “The question is how prepared are we to hand the business over to the next generation of leaders,” Howerton said. “Collectively we have a lot of work to do. The result of not being prepared is going out of business or being forced to sell the business. We want to be a place where the individual business owner can still operate his business and the generation after that.”

Economy slowing but growing

One highlight of the FEI Group conference was a presentation from Ali Wolf. She is the chief economist for Zonda, a housing data and consulting firm. The main thrust of Wolf’s address: “We are in a slowing but still growing economy with mounting risks.”

Her main data points:

Between August 2024 and August 2025, inflation has increase from 2.6% to 2.9%, an indication that consumer spending has accelerated.

Single-family housing starts fell from 1.008 million in August 2024 to 890,000 in August 2025, a significant pullback in activity.

Mortgage rates have stayed below 6.5% for the longest stretch in many months, which is a good sign even if rates are high. “Moving from 7% interest rates to 6.5% puts 2.1 million households in a position to buy.”

A slower job market reduces housing demand despite lower interest rates. “We are not seeing consumer confidence in measure after measure. People who expect to lose their job don’t take out a new mortgage; studies show a higher percentage of people think they will lose their job in the next five years.”

Despite more housing inventory, overall sales are in a rut. “We have a market where there is no urgency to buy.”

Builders are offering mortgage rate buy-downs to attract buyers. Wolf said 80% of builders reported slower demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home equity rose by about $14 trillion, driven largely by a rapid increase in housing values.

‘No time to wait’

Max Holland, executive vice president, delivered a keynote address on the importance of being “intentional” about preparing your business today for the future.

In discussing the unique characteristics of generations, Holland told members: “2040 seems like a long time from now, doesn’t it? But it’s the same distance in time as 2010 was and 2010 doesn’t seem so long ago, does it? We have five generations who are represented in this room tonight. But in 10 to 15 years, two of those generations will be completely out of the business. Therefore, we have to be intentional about what we are doing today. We don’t have have time to wait.”

FEI Group helps to battle food insecurity

As is customary with FEI Group national conferences, the opening evening was about giving back. Hundreds of attendees took part in the No Child Hungry event. They assembled hygiene kits and packed meals for families in need in the San Diego area.

The goal was to prepare 40,000 hygiene and snack kits and 10,000 meals. Volunteers planned to deliver the kits and meals to the community the next day. “When we go into a community, we are going to make it better than when we came here,” said Howerton, who joined the assembly line. “One of our core principles is that we give back.”