Flooring industry steps up to support worthy causes

Cause marketing is on the rise among corporations for several reasons: increased consumer demand for social responsibility, support for stronger brand reputations and its ability to build customer loyalty.

This trend is largely driven by consumers who want to support companies that align with their values. At the same time, businesses are increasingly partnering with nonprofits to achieve social impact and gain a competitive edge.

Through their charitable efforts, flooring companies are building a positive image while helping organizations—and the people they serve—in myriad ways. Following is a sampling of some cause-related marketing efforts:

America’s Floor Source

Over the years AFS has lent its support to an array of causes, many of which are geared toward the betterment of women and children. A case in point is the company’s support of an organization called In Christy’s Shoes, which recently folded into another organization called Dress for Success.

Dress for Success Worldwide is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. It has been at the forefront of women’s economic development for nearly 30 years.

Over the years, America’s Floor Source has also supported numerous other organizations in support of noble endeavors such as child literacy efforts, the battle against cancer, housing and more. These have included the Boys and Girls Club. In partnership with Karndean Designflooring, AFS is donating a floor to one of the club’s community centers that is renovating one of its spaces.

FEI Group

As is customary at FEI Group national conferences, the opening evening is about giving back. To that end, hundreds of attendees took part in the No Child Hungry event in September by assembling hygiene kits and packing meals for families in need in the San Diego area, the location of the conference.

The goal was to pack 40,000 hygiene and snack kits and 10,000 meals and then deliver it to the community the next day. “When we go into a community, we are going to make it better than when we came here,” said Graham Howerton, FEI president. “One of our core principles is that we give back.”

The No Child Hungry is an all-hands-on-deck endeavor with FEI members joined by conference attendees in assembling and packing the kits.

Karndean

Karndean Designflooring and USA Flooring recently teamed up for a sales promotion benefiting Hope Renovations, a North Carolina nonprofit organization serving the Raleigh area. For every box of Karndean luxury vinyl flooring sold Oct. 24 through Nov. 30 at USA Flooring stores, Karndean donated $5 to Hope Renovations. The funds support the organization’s mission to provide pre-apprenticeship training for underemployed women and gender-expansive individuals. Hope Renovations also provides home modifications that help older adults age in place safely.

Karndean and USA Flooring hosted several events in and around Raleigh to support the promotion. Activities included a meet-and-greet and product training for USA Flooring customers, training for participants in Hope Renovations’ pre-apprenticeship program and a home installation using donated flooring and labor from Karndean, USA Flooring, Versatrim and Hope Renovations.

Mohawk

Mohawk partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in 2025 to present a state-of-the-art smart home to Army Sgt. Samuel Walley and his family in Pendergrass, Ga. The home features Mohawk’s RevWood flooring throughout. The Smart Home Program provides mortgage-free homes to injured veterans and first responders.

“Mohawk is proud to support Tunnel to Towers in their mission to provide exceptional living spaces for America’s heroes,” said Charles DiSano, Mohawk’s president of wood and laminate. “We are honored to contribute to the comfort and quality of life for Sgt. Walley and his family in their new home, and we hope that this durable and beautiful flooring will bring them years of comfort and lasting enjoyment.”

Mohawk continues to be a corporate supporter of the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen, this year supporting walkers in the 2025 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series. The company visited Denver, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Diego.

Mannington

In 2024, Mannington formed a corporate philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, reflecting its long history of supporting communities. It supports the work of the Feeding America network through financial contributions, including a company match as well as volunteer service at food banks and pantries.

In 2025, Mannington allocated $10,000 of its Feeding America corporate contribution to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The donation supported people affected by the wildfires. This disaster aid provided food resources for families, seniors and children.

Novalis

Each year Novalis supports a wide range of community causes including disaster-relief efforts, United Way initiatives and organizations serving veterans, cancer research and people experiencing homelessness. No matter the need, the goal remains the same: offer meaningful support where it’s needed most. One tradition carries a personal meaning for Novalis because it happens in its own backyard. Every December, Novalis’ Dalton headquarters assembles more than 100 holiday gift boxes for residents of Quinton Memorial, a local nursing home. The effort began five years ago as a simple idea to brighten the holidays for neighbors who often go unnoticed. It has since grown into a heartfelt annual tradition that reflects the spirit of the Novalis team.

NWFA

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) continues to support the Gary Sinise Foundation. This year, NWFA celebrated its 10th anniversary supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The program builds mortgage-free, custom smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. To date, 161 NWFA member companies have donated flooring, logistics and installation services for 81 homes. Another 18 homes are in various stages of planning and construction. In November the R.I.S.E. program turned over the keys to its 100th recipient.

Shaw

Since 2012, Shaw and its network of retailers and associates have donated more than $26 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. And their love keeps growing.

This year, Shaw’s partnership grew even stronger with two new initiatives:

Shaw Contract is pledging $250,000 over five years through the ColorLink collection to help bring color, hope and healing to the kids and families of St. Jude.

Shaw Floors is giving back with every purchase of Exclusively First carpet styles, contributing a portion of sales to support the hospital and its lifesaving mission.

These initiatives join Shaw’s ongoing support for St. Jude. The company contributes through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon team and TotalWorx’s Shaw Cushion Collection for St. Jude. It also participates in Cleaners For A Cause.

Shaw’s commitment goes beyond financial support. Throughout 2025, associates came together at meetings and conferences to assemble 750 craft kits and 400 cleaning kits. These simple acts of care bring joy and comfort. The craft kits brighten a patient’s day between treatments. The cleaning kits help families feel a little more at home during difficult times.

Southwind

When Hurricane Helene ravaged western North Carolina and other parts in the Southeast, Southwind Floors was quick to respond. Southwind warehouse workers collected, shrink-wrapped and loaded pallets of donated goods. The items included bottled water.

The pallets were placed on a 53-foot trailer and delivered to a drop-off point at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. From there the vital donations were delivered to those affected by the hurricane. “Together, we were able to help out in their time of need,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO.

TrueTouch Floors

Every TrueTouch Floors product purchased supports the company’s partnerships with 4ocean and OneTreePlanted. 4ocean works to end the ocean plastic crisis by removing trash from coastlines, rivers and oceans. The company then uses that recovered plastic to create products such as bracelets, drinkware and apparel. For each product purchased, 4ocean removes a set amount of trash. This model funds large-scale cleanups and supports living-wage jobs in coastal communities.

One Tree Planted is a nonprofit that focuses on global reforestation. The organization makes it simple to plant trees to restore forests, create habitats and support jobs. For every dollar donated, it plants one tree. It partners with local groups to place those trees in regions that need them, supporting conservation efforts and community benefits.