AFS, Karndean partner on community project

By FCNews Staff
Columbus, Ohio—America’s Floor Source, one of the nation’s leading flooring retailers, partnered with luxury vinyl flooring manufacturer Karndean Designflooring to complete a community project benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio.

The companies donated materials and labor to renovate the game room at the J. Ashburn Jr. Youth Center here, creating a more vibrant and welcoming space for local youth.

“The renovation was much needed,” said Georden Burton of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio. “The building was constructed in 2001, so the updated flooring is an integral part of the overall appeal of the space,”  “We are extremely happy with it and very appreciative.”

The renovated room was unveiled during an open house Oct. 9 with families, community leaders and special guests from the Columbus Crew, three-time Major League Soccer Cup winners. The event featured appearances from Stanislav Lapkes, a Columbus Crew player, and Crew Cat, the team mascot.

Karndean donated its durable luxury vinyl flooring, which is waterproof, easy to clean, hygienic and certified safe for kids and families. America’s Floor Source provided the installation as part of its ongoing commitment to serving both customers and communities.

“This project is a perfect example of what can happen when great industry partners come together for a great cause,” said Katelin Ahern, director of marketing at America’s Floor Source. “Karndean’s support and generosity were instrumental in making this transformation possible, and we’re proud to have installed a product we trust and believe in.”

Kathy Linden, Karndean vice president of marketing, added “Karndean was proud to partner with America’s Floor Source on this project. As a family business, the opportunity to support the important work of Boys & Girls Clubs is especially meaningful. We appreciate America’s Floor Source for everything they did to make the project a success. Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces was the best way to celebrate the impact this project will have.”

