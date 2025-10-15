NWFA prepares for leadership transition

By FCNews Staff
St.Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Brett Miller will leave the organization on Oct. 31 to pursue a new opportunity in the wood flooring industry.

NWFA will begin searching for his replacement to maintain technical expertise and support for key initiatives. During the transition, Miller will serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth handoff and allow NWFA to continue benefiting from his industry knowledge. “We’re fortunate to have someone of Brett’s caliber remain connected to NWFA,” said Stephanie Owen, president and CEO of NWFA. “His support during the transition will help ensure NWFA maintains the highest standards of technical integrity across all initiatives.”

Miller has served NWFA for 13 years in various leadership roles. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the growth and success of the association and its members. His leadership, technical expertise and commitment to education and professional standards helped shape the organization’s direction and strengthened its position in the global wood flooring industry.

“Brett has been an integral part of our team for more than a decade,” Owen said. “His experience, passion for the industry and commitment to our members have shaped many of the education programs that define NWFA today. We are deeply grateful for his service and the impact he has made.”

Reflecting on his time with the organization, Miller said, “It has been an honor to serve NWFA and its members over the past 13 years. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. The people who make up this industry are the driving force behind every success. Their passion and commitment have made this journey rewarding and inspiring. While it is difficult to step away, I do so with gratitude and optimism for NWFA’s continued growth and impact. I look forward to remaining involved and supporting this great organization for years to come.”

