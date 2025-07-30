Registration opens for NWFA Leadership Development Summit

By FCNews Staff
NWFA Leadership Development SummitSt. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will host its second annual Leadership Development Summit from October 15-17 at Live! by Loews – Ballpark Village here. This premier event is designed to empower NWFA members with tools for professional growth, networking and business development, equipping attendees to tackle industry challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

A highlight of the summit is the Real Answers Small Business Workshop, tailored for contractors and retailers. This full-day session on October 16 offers expert-led training, Mastermind breakout groups and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain actionable insights into strategic leadership, team development, cash flow forecasting, value-based selling and operational efficiency. Doug Howard of Growth Team Strategies will emcee, guiding discussions to inspire innovation and shape the future of the wood flooring industry.

“The Leadership Development Summit is a transformative opportunity for our members to elevate their skills and build lasting connections,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president/CEO. “This event equips professionals at all career stages with practical strategies to strengthen their businesses and lead with confidence in an ever-evolving industry.”

Event Highlights:

  • Emerging Leaders Panel – Wednesday, October 15, 3 – 5 p.m.
    Engage with rising industry stars sharing insights on leadership and innovation.
  • Opening Reception – Wednesday, October 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
    Kick off the summit with networking in a vibrant, casual setting.
  • Real Answers Small Business Workshop – Thursday, October 16, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    Learn strategies for financial success, marketing, business planning and operational efficiency.
  • Manufacturers Assembly – Thursday, October 16, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
    A forum for solid and engineered wood flooring manufacturers, featuring presentations on industry trends and challenges.
  • Exclusive Golf Tournament – Friday, October 17, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    Network with peers in a relaxed setting while supporting the NWFA Education & Research Foundation.

For more information and to register, visit here.

