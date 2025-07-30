Tarkett introduces Acczent Chambray to portfolio

By FCNews Staff
AcczentSolon, Ohio—Tarkett has further expanded its Acczent heterogeneous vinyl sheet portfolio with the new Acczent Chambray collection. Featuring 22 new colors inspired by the European countryside—including hues such as Terra, Sunshine, Vine and Citrus—the new collection is designed to bring visual softness to the ruggedly strong Acczent line.

“Chambray fabric has been cherished for centuries for its durability, lightweight comfort and timeless elegance,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design. “Inspired by this iconic French textile, Acczent Chambray brings a sense of familiar warmth to any space.”

Ideal for healthcare and education applications, Acczent features a 32-mil wear layer and is protected with Techtonic XD—an excimer-cured coating specifically formulated for Tarkett’s vinyl sheet collections. Techtonic XD works to provide protection against stains, scratches and scuffs—the coating does not require floor finish.

Acczent is installed with RollSmart adhesive—an adhesive approved for use under hospital beds with shortened installation times and allowing for immediate occupancy. It also features thermo-fused welded seams to create a monolithic surface in efforts to achieve easy maintenance and improved hygiene.

The collection is certified asthma and allergy-friendly, ortho-phthalate–free and is also accepted through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program at the end of its life.

