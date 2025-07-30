Interface unveils Artisan Papers carpet tile line

By FCNews Staff
Artisan PapersAtlanta—Interface has launched its new Artisan Papers carpet tile collection. The collection blends traditional handcrafted artistry with modern design practices. It features three distinct styles that blend organic texture with unexpected tones.

The Interface design team drew inspiration from the organic and tactile texture of bark paper, or amate paper, a centuries-old papermaking tradition from Mexico. It is made from the bark of fig trees, which gives it a one-of-a-kind, natural pattern that adds visual interest to the paper. Artisan Papers reflects the textured, handmade and imperfect quality of bark paper with a modern lens for today’s spaces.

The collection offers flexible flooring solutions that work together seamlessly or stand out individually. The styles create visual interest through the diversity of texture and pattern. And the color variation draws the eye with a mixture of warm neutrals and the subtle integration of multi-colored accents.

Gossamer is the truest interpretation of traditional bark paper. Interface designed the style to reflect the subtle overlapping of textures and tones that result from the artisanal method of paper making. As the true accent style of the collection, Deckled pairs popular neutral colors with subtle accents to bring depth and dimension to the floorscape. Parchment captures the distinct look of handmade parchment paper and blends an intentional mix of colors to create a versatile, textured aesthetic.

From its organic textures to the exploration of unexpected tones, the collection serves as a beautiful canvas for design to build upon. Additionally, the Artisan Papers collection delivers on Interface’s commitment to creating flooring solutions made for purpose without compromising on design, sustainability and performance.

