Cali launches Hang Loose loose lay vinyl

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCali launches Hang Loose loose lay vinyl

Cali Hang LooseSan Diego—Cali launched Hang Loose, its first loose lay luxury vinyl collection, designed for new construction, multifamily and commercial projects. The collection combines commercial-grade performance with a coastal-inspired design.

“Loose lay vinyl is everywhere, but most of it looks like commercial flooring,” said Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali. “We built Hang Loose with better specs and better colors. It’s still built for speed and durability, but it actually looks like something you’d want in your home.”

Hang Loose features a 5mm thickness and a 22-mil wear layer. The construction is thicker than typical loose lay flooring. A fiberglass core adds stability and helps prevent cupping.

Embossed-in-register texture creates a wood grain look that matches the surface pattern. The collection also uses multi-pattern plank designs to reduce repetition across large spaces. The color palette blends popular tones with new options designed for broad appeal. The collection is available in 7 x 48 planks. A 9 x 60 format is expected in spring 2026.

The new collection handles high-traffic and moisture-prone areas. It’s also waterproof and easy to clean. It installs with full-spread adhesive over concrete slabs, which supports fast project timelines.

Hang Loose is FloorScore certified and made without harmful chemicals. It includes a 15-year commercial warranty.

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