Apollo Distributing launches The 1920 Collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsApollo Distributing launches The 1920 Collection

Apollo Distributing launches The 1920 Collection Fairfield, NJ—The Apollo Distributing Company, a fourth-generation, family-owned flooring top 20 distributor, has launched The 1920 Collection, a new brand platform unifying its established Woodlands, Aqua-16 and Diamondwood luxury vinyl plank lines under one cohesive identity.

The launch of The 1920 Collection reflects Apollo’s continued investment in delivering enhanced marketing support, product accessibility and streamlined resources for retailers, builders, contractors, designers, property managers and architects. While the product lines remain unchanged, the new brand creates a centralized digital hub designed to make it easier for partners to discover, specify and sell flooring solutions rooted in heritage, style and quality.

Apollo stocks all products within The 1920 Collection locally at its Fairfield, NJ headquarters. The collections also feature coordinating moldings, supporting complete flooring solutions across residential and commercial projects.

The name “The 1920 Collection” pays homage to Apollo’s origins, honoring the company’s founding in 1920 and its legacy of building long-standing partnerships across generations.

“The 1920 Collection is about creating clarity and opportunity for our customers,” said Charlotte Basala, marketing and digital strategy manager at Apollo. “We’ve taken products that already have a strong reputation in the market and built a platform around them that better supports our partners with the tools, resources and inspiration they need to grow their business.”

Harrison Slobodien, business development manager and fourth-generation member of Apollo, said: “For us, this launch is rooted in both legacy and forward momentum. These are products we’ve stood behind for years. Bringing them together under The 1920 Collection allows us to strengthen that foundation while continuing to evolve how we support our customers.”

The 1920 Collection is now live, with a dedicated website offering product information, inspiration and resources for industry professionals and end users. Discover and explore more at the1920collection.com.

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