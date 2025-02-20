Apollo Distributing remains true to its roots

The flooring industry has witnessed tremendous upheaval among its top 20 distributors in recent years with acquisitions and private equity investments altering the landscape. What hasn’t changed is Apollo Distributing. The Fairfield, N.J.-based company, a perennial top-20 player, has been in business since 1920 and is now in its fourth generation of family operation. Consider that only about 3% of family-owned businesses reach this succession milestone, and you realize what an accomplishment it is.

“It feels even more meaningful to achieve this in an industry where so many other distributors have come and gone over the past century,” said Harrison Slobodien, son of current president Keith Slobodien, who oversees commercial business and property management. “One of the most rewarding aspects of working for a family business that has been passed down through four generations is the opportunity to explore its rich history. It’s incredible to look back at old photos and documents, seeing my great-grandfather, grandfather and father in their younger days. I’ve enjoyed learning about their personal growth and witnessing how they shaped and transformed the company over the years.”

Harrison said he hopes he and his twin sister, Rachel, can continue the legacy of growth and innovation. “We are fortunate to have an incredible team at Apollo, including employees who have been with the company longer than I’ve been alive,” said Rachel Slobodien, assistant controller in charge of finance and internal operations. “Their industry expertise and dedication have been invaluable to my personal and professional growth, both within Apollo and the flooring industry. Many of these team members also worked with my grandfather. It’s a special dynamic—one that exemplifies the continuity and shared legacy of a family business like ours.”

Rachel added that working alongside her father “has been an incredible learning experience. The hands-on mentorship he provides is invaluable, and there’s no end to the lessons I can gain from him. On top of that, sharing lunch with him every day adds a personal touch that makes this journey even more enjoyable.”

Harrison Slobodien said one of the greatest advantages of working alongside his father and sister is the ability to collaborate on any number of things. “Whether during moments of success or in challenging times, we know we can count on each other,” he said. “A strong support system is essential in both business and life—and who better to rely on than your own family?”

Back to the future

At Apollo, the Slobodiens say they are embracing the future while staying true to its core roots. That means being adaptable and evolving with the times. “One of the most significant areas of growth has been our focus on digital engagement, with the fourth generation playing a pivotal role in driving this transformation,” Harrison said. “Recognizing the importance of a strong online presence, we’ve committed to consistent posting and growth across various social media platforms. This effort has not only enhanced our credibility but also allowed us to establish a presence that simply wasn’t possible 10–15 years ago. Social media has become an essential tool for showcasing our products to both current and prospective customers, while also offering a glimpse into the heart of Apollo.”

Indeed, Apollo’s relationships with customers extend far beyond transactions, according to Rachel, and social media helps foster that connection. “The ability to reach thousands of people at once provides opportunities for marketing and connection. We’ve loved using these platforms to highlight not only our products but also our personality. And this is just the beginning—we’re excited to continue exploring the full potential of what we can achieve.”

While Apollo’s younger generation can bring new advances in digital to the marketplace there are still some old-school lessons handed down from the previous generations that still apply—namely the importance of serving its customers. As Harrison explained, “We are dedicated to excelling in our marketplace, tailoring our approach to meet the needs of our customers. We know that one size doesn’t fit all, and this market-specific focus is what sets us apart … Our suppliers understand that while larger distributors may cover multiple markets, if they want to succeed in the New York market, Apollo is their best option.”