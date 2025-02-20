Gaco expands branding, product portfolio

Nashville—Gaco, a leading provider of coatings, adhesives and sealants, is launching a broader identity that brings its entire portfolio under the Gaco name. This strategic move is said to leverage Gaco’s strong market position and customer-first reputation to unify its offerings under a clear, cohesive brand architecture.

“As we integrate our coatings, adhesives and sealants under the Gaco name, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions at every level of the building envelope—from foundation to roof—and across a range of complementary and adjacent industries,” said Jamie Gentoso, president of Holcim Building Envelope. “This transformation streamlines our Gaco brand portfolio, strengthens our market leadership and ensures that customers receive the same trusted solutions from the ground up, with unmatched technical support.”

Lauren Pagano, president of Gaco and Enverge at Holcim Building Envelope, added, “Our rebrand isn’t just about a new look—it’s about reaffirming our relentless focus on customer success. Every solution in our portfolio is backed by decades of innovation and real-world performance.”

A unified portfolio built on legacy and performance

Gaco’s extensive product lines are now aligned into seven distinct sub-brands, each designed to streamline product selection and enhance accessibility for contractors, distributors and other industry professionals:

GacoFlex – Roof restoration, coatings and roof foam

– Roof restoration, coatings and roof foam GacoPoly – Liquid-applied decking, waterproofing and coatings/air vapor barriers

– Liquid-applied decking, waterproofing and coatings/air vapor barriers GacoDeck – Liquid-applied deck coatings

– Liquid-applied deck coatings GacoFloor – Floor and safety traffic coatings

– Floor and safety traffic coatings GacoSeal – General construction and building envelope sealants

– General construction and building envelope sealants GacoBond – General construction and building envelope adhesives

– General construction and building envelope adhesives GacoIndustrial – Industrial and specialty adhesives, coatings and sealants

This “Gaco first” brand architecture provides clarity while ensuring that every product retains the performance, chemistry and application ease customers rely on. Legacy brands such as Pacific Polymers, ER Systems, Elastek, Acryl-R, Permathane, TackyTape (butyl), Foamseal and Sta’-Put will be folded under the Gaco sub-brands while continuing to deliver the same high-performing solutions.

Gaco’s brand commitment

At the core of the rebrand is “Formulating Everyday Success,” a guiding principle that underscores Gaco’s commitment to empowering customers with superior products, technical expertise and unmatched support. The brand’s four key pillars include:

Performance confidence – Gaco products have a legacy of real-world performance, ensuring consistent, superior results on every project, every time.

– Gaco products have a legacy of real-world performance, ensuring consistent, superior results on every project, every time. Solutions at every level of the building envelope – An expanded portfolio covering applications from foundation to rooftop.

– An expanded portfolio covering applications from foundation to rooftop. Beyond-the-bucket support – A collaborative approach that ensures customers have access to training, expertise and 360-degree support.

– A collaborative approach that ensures customers have access to training, expertise and 360-degree support. Progressive formulations – A focus on new product development that enhances efficiency, meets evolving codes and reduces costs.

A fresh identity

As part of the rebrand, Gaco is introducing a bold new logo that symbolizes its evolution “From the Ground Up.” The logo’s three stacked layers represent:

A portfolio that spans the entire building envelope A multi-layered approach to customer engagement and support An innovation-driven mindset, always looking to build success From the Ground Up

Customers will begin to see the new branding reflected across product packaging, marketing materials and digital platforms as the transition progresses.