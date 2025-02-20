Pergo reveals brand refresh

Calhoun—Pergo flooring is going back to its roots with a brand refresh, encapsulating the essence of Scandinavian design to reach a whole new set of consumers.

“Pergo’s brand refresh honors its longstanding legacy,” said Nicole Priem, senior director of brand experience. “It all started with a groundbreaking idea—Idea No. 23. In 1977, this idea led to the creation of laminate flooring in Scandinavia, forever changing our industry. Now, Pergo is the most searched brand by consumers in flooring. To bring our specialty retail partners differentiation, we are in the process of updating our entire Pergo Elements and Pergo Extreme lines, beginning with Pergo Elements. Today, our portfolio combines Scandinavian-inspired simplicity and durability to offer worry-free flooring solutions for real life.”

Pergo Elements: Laminated wood

“With a rich history behind us, we understand the importance of maintaining high standards,” said David Moore, vice president of product management. “Our retail partners hold us accountable for the quality and reliability Pergo is known for. We refreshed Pergo Elements with collections that not only hit key retail price points but also provide innovative technology, stylish designs and trade-up opportunities.”

Within the Pergo Elements Originals tier, Birkhall Landing and Aurora Falls offer serene and rustic Scandinavian designs across eight strategically priced products. Pergo Elements Preferred is introducing four new collections—Norella Veil, Danish Overlook, Lidden Brook and Kallan Point—for a total of 20 products that blend classic European style with natural beauty. The Preferred tier also includes CleanProtect technology and GenuEdge pressed bevels. Pergo Elements Ultra is introducing 22 products across three collections: Glacial Isle, Woodlette Estates and Freywood Springs. Each of these Ultra collections feature new RealPlank technology, which minimizes pattern repeats with twice as many unique plank visuals as standard products.

Each product within the Pergo Elements line comes with an attached pad for increased comfort and improved sound reduction. The line also features a pet scratch warranty. This warranty ensures floors remain beautiful and durable despite the playful antics of pets, providing consumers with peace of mind and reinforcing the Pergo brand’s dedication to performance.

Pergo Extreme: Luxury vinyl

“Pergo Extreme makes it easy to offer consumers extreme durability at any price point,” said Adam Ward, vice president of product management, resilient. “With an innovative, layered system, Pergo Extreme is petproof, kidproof and 100% waterproof. An industry-leading warranty includes limited lifetime residential coverage for pets, water and wear. The updated line features neutral colors, subtle shading and premium texture to enhance every room.”

Pergo Extreme Originals is introducing two new collections, Clover Bay and Westlake Forest, for a total of eight products featuring beautiful oak visuals and stain and scratch resistance. The Ultra tier also welcomes a new collection, Ember Coast in 3- and 5-inch planks. Pergo Extreme Ultra features new ComfortCore construction to increase comfort and reduce sound with a thicker and multilayered construction. All Pergo Extreme tiers offer WetProtect technology with a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

“Our target audience, primarily millennials, are omnichannel consumers,” Priem said. “To support our brand refresh and enhanced product lineup, our ‘Life Goes On It’ campaign continues to empower our retail partners to promote Pergo with new merchandising graphics, ad center content and website experience. Additionally, we are increasing consumer marketing support to drive traffic to specialty flooring retailers.”