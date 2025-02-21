MSI celebrates 50 years of exellence

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMSI celebrates 50 years of exellence

Orange, Calif.—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Fifty years ago, in the basement of their home in Ft. Wayne, Ind., Manu and Rika Shah founded MSI, a business sprouted from the dream of creating jobs, building partnerships and investing in people. While the natural stone industry was still in its infancy, the Shahs found an opportunity in supplying blocks of granite, which was the success they needed to jumpstart the company to where it is today. In 1984, the Shah’s moved the company to Southern California to grow MSI full time. Born from a single location, the company grew into a national powerhouse, opening its 50th branch in its 50th year with a large company-owned truck fleet, servicing most of North America in 48 business hours or less.

Finding its start in natural stone, MSI quickly expanded its portfolio to include flooring, quartz, wall tile, hardscaping, turf and more. Technology has been a major pillar of MSI’s success, from the early adoption of PCs and fax machines to today’s use of AI, augmented reality, drones and its industry leading website MSISurfaces.com. Today, the company continues to consistently introduce new and exciting products for its customers, embracing the shift from selling natural stone commodities to proprietary on-trend designs. MSI grew from producing non-branded products to developing in-house brands across almost all categories, such as W Luxury Genuine Hardwood, Q Premium Quartz, Rockmount stacked stone panels, Arterra porcelain pavers, Evergrass artificial turf, Everlife waterproof flooring and more.

In the process of following their passion and fulfilling their promise of making dream surfaces attainable, the Shahs built a company with over 3,000 US employees. MSI remains family-owned to this day, and family continues to be one of the most important pillars of the company.

“This milestone is a testament to the resilience, hard work and shared vision of every individual who has been part of this incredible journey,” said Manu Shah, CEO-Emeritus. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone at MSI for their contributions and commitment to our dream.”

Previous article
Pergo reveals brand refresh
Next article
Daltile selected as elite KBIS ‘DesignBites’ contestant

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: Are you ready to seize the day in 2025?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Laminate

MSI to exhibit at KBIS 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, will showcase its latest products at the Kitchen...
Read more
News

Emser Tile, Jennifer Farrell announce exclusive partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile announced an exclusive partnership with interior designer and television host, Jennifer Farrell. As an award-winning designer with a career spanning over...
Read more
Installation

CFI, Carpet Guys celebrate Michigan’s first flooring training school

FCNews Staff - 0
Troy, Ga.—Industry leaders, educators and community members gathered at Carpet Guys headquarters here for a landmark celebration—the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of...
Read more
Featured Post

TISE 2025: Laminate suppliers get in on the red-hot action

Reginald Tucker - 0
Las Vegas—Evidence of laminate’s resurgence in the U.S. market was on full display at Surfaces 2025. Virtually every major hard surface supplier showcased new...
Read more
News

Daltile selected as elite KBIS ‘DesignBites’ contestant

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Daltile’s new Panoramic Elestial has been selected as one of the elite products invited to participate in the 10th anniversary “DesignBites” competition at...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X