Ecore Athletic partners with Olympic gold medalist Dan O’Brien

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEcore Athletic partners with Olympic gold medalist Dan O’Brien

Ecore Athletic partners With Dan O’Brien Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore Athletic announced a partnership with Olympic gold medalist Dan O’Brien, who will serve as a track performance consultant. He will support education, product research and development, sales engagement and industry outreach across the track and field market.

O’Brien won gold in the decathlon at the 1996 Olympic Games and is a four-time world champion. He remains active in the sport as a coach, meet director and broadcaster. He also works with USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. He is based in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Through the partnership, O’Brien will advise on athlete performance needs and contribute to product innovation. He will also take part in industry events, including trade shows and speaking engagements.

“Ecore Athletic is focused on helping athletes perform at their highest level while reducing the risk of injury and that starts with the surfaces they train and compete on,” O’Brien said. “I’m excited to partner with a company that is committed to innovation and understands the real-world demands of track and field. I look forward to contributing to the development of solutions that support athletes at every level.”

Ecore Athletic’s design

Ecore Athletic designs surfacing solutions for performance, safety and durability. The products serve indoor and outdoor tracks, training facilities and multiuse spaces. The company uses feedback from elite athletes to refine its offerings.

“Dan brings an unmatched level of credibility and experience to this partnership,” said David Sides, vice president of strategic partnerships at Ecore. “His perspective as both an elite competitor and coach will be invaluable as we continue to develop surfaces that enhance performance, support recovery and meet the demands of modern track-and-field programs. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the Ecore Athletic team.”

O’Brien will also support educational programs, sales meetings and customer engagement. His role reflects Ecore’s focus on science-driven design and athlete-informed solutions.

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