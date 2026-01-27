Improving relationships between channel partners

Whether you’re in flooring or any other industry, the manufacturer–distributor relationships are rarely straightforward. At its worst, it can feel like stepping through a minefield of daily misunderstandings. But it doesn’t have to be that way—complexity doesn’t always mean dysfunction.

When things work, they start at the top. Leadership sets the tone, plain and simple. How sellers and executives talk about one another filters down fast. If leaders show frustration or distrust in the other party, their organizations pick up on it. It tends to permeate across departments.

Tension is understandable here as manufacturers concede margin to sell through distribution, and distributors often take on a large share of the risk. Layer in multi-distribution scenarios and friction becomes almost inevitable. Even so, the truth is simple: we need each other.

Most breakdowns I see fall into one of two buckets. Sometimes manufacturers don’t clearly define what success looks like for their distributors — at least not in enough detail. Other times, distributors haven’t decided and vocalized who they want to be as partners. It’s only natural as each party is looking out for their own interests. It’s important to remember both sides have “vested” interests in each other’s success. Fixing this starts with leadership alignment — not just on strategy or behavior. When both sides openly commit to trust, shared goals and protecting the other’s reputation, you’ve already won half the battle.

From there, you can create environments and relationships that allow teams to actually connect. Not just in the showroom or on customer calls, but as people. Manufacturers and distributor reps should be spending time together the same way direct sales managers do with dealers. Grab dinner. Have a drink. Talk about anything but work for a while. Build the relationship first and then do business. Bonus points go to the distributor who picks up the tab every now and then.

Once trust is in place, the rest gets easier. Manufacturers are often two steps removed from the end user, which makes visibility tough. Distributors are the bridge. Aligning on where products should land, how success is measured and how jobs are tracked is critical. But none of that works without mutual confidence and transparency.

This alignment matters at the middle-management level, too. The classic ride-along will always have value. I recently stumbled across a “How to Work with Vendors” manual I saw a regional sales manager and regional sales leaders should be asking the same questions: What’s our go-to-market plan with this territory? Are displays ready to deploy? Is inventory in place? Are we aligned on pricing? You’d be surprised how often zero of the above are yes before the ride starts.

Finally (and this one can sting) distributors sometimes assume they don’t need to actively “court” manufacturers to build good relationships. A big brother dynamic can create complacency or disdain. I’ve personally made the mistake of assuming that being the channel partner automatically made me the customer and therefore always right. The relationship is more like being on the same intramural team. We might play elsewhere, too, but when we are on the court together, shared success is what matters.