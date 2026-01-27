Three ways to generate higher traffic, more sales

Are you excited about the new year? I sure am—2026 is going to be a record year for many flooring retailers, with higher traffic and bigger opportunities ahead. But it’s not going to come to you — you have to go out and get the business.

Here are three ways to increase higher traffic and more sales without necessarily spending more money to do it.

1. Improve your marketing

Marketing is very challenging and expensive for many flooring retailers. It can be difficult to get great results. The best results come from the flooring pro who gets involved with his/her marketing efforts. Work directly with your marketing company to create content, create great offers, a call to action, good branding, etc.

With social media and AI, there are so many opportunities to create display ads and videos that get your customer’s attention and stand out in a way that attracts your target audience. What I love most about marketing is there are no rules. You can be funny, clever and try different things. You can copy great content from other industries and apply it to your own.

One ad that performed extremely well for me was offering my customers “free snow shoveling.” (Note: This is in Phoenix, Ariz., where we had to turn on our AC during Christmas because it got so hot in the house.) That offer had nothing to do with flooring and yet it still got the attention of our customers.

2. Increase average tickets

The average ticket sale for most flooring retailers I speak with is around $4,000. If you package your services the right way, you can increase your average ticket sale to $6,500. On a $1.5 million dollar a year business, that would be an increase of $625,000.

So, how do you increase the average ticket? Start by offering higher-end products and then bundle your services when you give customers an opportunity to buy more products and additional services, your overall average ticket price will go up. And you’ll probably get more 5-star reviews and repeat and referral business as a result.

3. Boost your closing rate

Increasing higher traffic and overall awareness of your business is great, but it’s all for naught if you can’t seal the deal—most of them, anyway. So, what’s the best way of improving your closing rate? You do it by giving prices earlier in the quote process. You do it by setting expectations in your advertising, on your website and in your showroom. Ideally, you want to give the consumer a final estimate on the job when you first arrive at home during the measuring visit. I have not seen a good reason why you can’t figure out the cost to do a project in someone’s home. The information in front of you will not change when you get back to your office.

The ultimate objective is to give the homeowner the opportunity to buy now. In other words, create a sense of urgency without coming across as too pushy. Remember, this is not about high-pressure sales; it’s the new world YOU called out for an estimate because we want to give them the information they need to make a purchase.

With all three things working together—better marketing, higher average ticket, much-improved closing rate—you can see a $1 million increase in 2026.

Now that’s exciting.

Jerry Levinson is the former owner of Carpets of Arizona. He now focuses full time on training and education. He runs Jerry’s Flooring Business Master Class and is the author of “Profit Now For Flooring Dealer.”