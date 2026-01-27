How to successfully use ‘Diagnostic Selling’ (part 5)

(Part five of a series) In the previous installment, we covered the in-store portion of the Diagnostic Selling System. Now we’ll move into the in-home portion, where most sales are either won or quietly lost.

The in-home visit begins long before you knock on the door. The day before the appointment, send a reminder using an automated system. This reduces no-shows and reinforces professionalism. On the day of the visit, call or text shortly before you arrive to let them know you are on the way. This small courtesy dramatically increases trust before you even step inside.

Arrive on time. Not early. Not late. On time. Dress professionally and carry a briefcase or computer case. These details matter.

When you enter the home, slip on medical-style shoe covers. This is important for two reasons. First, it shows immediate respect for their home. Second, it sends a subtle but powerful message that you are careful, detail-oriented and professional. Homeowners notice this.

Once inside, ask if you can sit down for a few minutes to ask some additional questions before measuring. This keeps the process consultative instead of transactional. It also allows you to slowly bring down any initial control of the visit.

Before you begin measuring, ask for permission to inspect and measure all areas, even those not planning to replace. Explain why. Tell them you want to give your professional recommendations for getting the longest possible life out of their flooring throughout the home. Also explain that you will keep the square footage on file, which makes future replacements faster and easier. This positions you as a long-term advisor, not a one-time salesperson.

As you move from room to room, take accurate measurements and photos. The photos will later be used in the Roomvo Visualizer to help them see flooring options in their actual rooms. While doing this, stay observant. Look for natural upsell opportunities.

Also watch for referral opportunities. If you notice peeling paint, dated window coverings or other issues, make a note. Being able to recommend trusted painters, blind companies or remodelers adds value and strengthens your referral network.

After the inspection, sit back down with the homeowner. Hand her a booklet of testimonials and say, “It will take me a few minutes to put together your quotes. I will let you look through this while I do.” This reinforces social proof at the right moment, when trust and emotions are high.

When assembling the proposal, present three options whenever appropriate: good, better and best. This gives the homeowner control without forcing a yes or no decision. Along with the quotes, write out your recommended cleaning schedule based on traffic levels and room usage. This small step reinforces your role as an expert and helps justify your pricing.

Then use the Roomvo Visualizer to show them how each flooring option will look in their different rooms. Finally, present the three quotes and, whenever possible, close in the home. The highest close rates happen when excitement and clarity are at their peak.

