Lioncore names i4F exclusive L-SPC licensor

By FCNews Staff
Hannover, Germany—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced a partnership with Lioncore Industries Vietnam Co. Ltd. for exclusive licensing rights to Lioncore’s new patented Lightweight Stone Polymer Composite (L-SPC) technology. Lioncore, i4f

The technology covers a light rigid core vinyl product with an LVT sub-layer that is 25% lighter than traditional SPC while delivering superior dimensional stability and reduced logistics costs. Lioncore, based in Quang Yen Town in northeast Vietnam, is a resilient flooring producer and supplier to major U.S. retailers.

“We are extremely proud of our new L-SPC innovation as we have gone above and beyond the normal weight reductions possible for this type of material. Our innovation enables L-SPC to be significantly lighter and has superior durability, dimensional stability and sound performance. We see i4F as our industry’s future-focused technology platform for new materials and so giving them exclusive licensing rights was an easy decision,” noted James Wong, COO of Lioncore.

Lioncore’s L-SPC structure features four primary layers: wear, décor, light-foamed SPC core and LVT bottom. The construction creates a lighter structure than conventional rigid core vinyl while maintaining durability, stability, sound performance and waterproof performance. The reduced weight lowers transport and handling costs while preserving dimensional stability and long-term performance. The product suits both commercial and residential projects.

“Lioncore’s new technology is an exciting development in the area of new materials and more specifically in L-SPC rigid core floor covering. This technology masters all requirements and exceeds expectations in terms of structural integrity while providing economic advantages. This latest partnership with Lioncore means manufacturers worldwide can further enhance their L-SPC collections while balancing quality, sustainability and cost effecies,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F.

