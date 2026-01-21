i4F unveils ai4F

Hannover, Germany—i4F unveiled ai4F, a new artificial intelligence strategy designed to strengthen product performance through data-driven insights and scientific analysis.

The ai4F strategy marks the start of a long-term initiative focused on continuous improvement. The program relies on structured data collection, analysis and ongoing learning. A core element centers on locking and decorative panel composition analysis. This work is supported by a new digital process that enables optimal profile selection and optimization for each licensee’s product. This approach reduces the need for extensive on-site and off-site milling tests.

The AI systematically analyzes large volumes of data related to compositions, locking profiles and performance results. As the database expands, the system continues to learn and refine its insights. The system generates actionable, data-driven recommendations, including composition and process adjustments aimed at improving performance outcomes.

A standardized reporting framework aligned with i4F’s measurement protocol ensures consistent and comparable results. Data feeds into cloud-based AI models that link composition data with mechanical performance. In parallel, specialized research partnerships will accelerate composition quantifications and enhance analytical accuracy.

ai4f at Domotex

As part of the ai4F rollout, i4F is introducing a new database designed to deliver deeper analytics and optimized solutions tailored to each licensee. The company will also debut its first conversational ai4F agent during the 2026 edition of Domotex Hannover.

Visitors to booth B20 will experience i4F’s technologies through a digitally driven, interactive exhibition stand featuring an on-site AI pod. The conversational AI agent will be available in English, German and Chinese, allowing visitors to access technical and commercial information in real time.

“With our new ai4F strategy, we are laying a strong foundation for how data and analytics will shape future technology developments in the global flooring industry,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F. “Already today, live on our booth at Domotex, visitors can talk directly to an ai4F agent for a personalized experience, accessing the commercial and technical information they need in the way they want. This is just the beginning.”