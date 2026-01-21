Kingdom signs new i4F Stair Tread Technologies license agreement

By FCNews Staff
Hannover, Germany—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced that Zhejiang Kingdom New Material Group Co., Ltd. has signed a new license agreement for i4F Stair Tread technologies. Kingdom, i4f agreement

The agreement marks the fourth i4F technology adopted by Kingdom. The company already produces flooring collections featuring i4F drop-lock, wall and ceiling and CeraGrout technologies.

“Perfectly matching stairs are no longer optional,” said Davord Dai, founder and CEO of Kingdom. “i4F’s Stair Tread technologies provide the solution we have been waiting for as customers increasingly expect fully coordinated floor-to-stair collections. Our collaboration with i4F spans many years and is built on trust. We believe strongly in their technologies and their ability to innovate in line with market needs. Adding Stair Tread technologies strengthens our portfolio and supports our goal of delivering complete, seamless solutions with strong growth potential.”

A closer look

Founded in 1992, Kingdom is a leading manufacturer and exporter of vinyl flooring. The company operates with an annual production capacity of approximately 45 million square meters.

Production of flooring collections enhanced with i4F Stair Tread technologies will begin in March 2026. Manufacturing will take place at Kingdom’s facility in Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China. Initial production will focus on SPC, followed by WPC.

i4F Stair Tread technologies address a long-standing industry challenge. The technologies allow stairs to match the floor using the same material, décor, texture and height. The system delivers consistent floor-to-stair integration across SPC, LVT, WPC, laminate and wood, including top steps and landings.

The technologies offer two construction options to suit different stair designs: L-shaped and U-shaped systems. The solutions are water-resistant and engineered for safety, performance and installation efficiency. Because the system requires no structural stair modifications, installers can complete the work quickly and efficiently while maintaining a continuous, visually cohesive design from floor to stair.

“Kingdom is a highly valued partner that understands where the market is heading,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F. “By adopting our Stair Tread technologies, Kingdom positions itself at the forefront of a major opportunity. These solutions allow collections to be completed with perfectly matching stairs that appeal to retailers, simplify installation for professionals and enhance value for consumers.”

