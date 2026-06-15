Watch: The Founders: The IFC Story

Few names carry as much weight in the flooring industry as Dossche. After all, Piet Dossche helped reshape the resilient category through the creation of COREtec, now a Shaw brand, and one of the most successful flooring brands in the industry’s history. But while the company has since changed hands, the Dossche family’s story in flooring is far from over.
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