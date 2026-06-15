Watch: The Founders: The IFC Story

By FCNews Staff
HomeVideosWatch: The Founders: The IFC Story

Few names carry as much weight in the flooring industry as Dossche. After all, Piet Dossche helped reshape the resilient category through the creation of COREtec, now a Shaw brand, and one of the most successful flooring brands in the industry’s history. But while the company has since changed hands, the Dossche family’s story in flooring is far from over.

Previous article
IFC: Balancing legacy and the future of success
Next article
Latest Mohawk launches off to a strong start

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Portobello America launches Dual collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America launched Dual, a new porcelain surface system designed to give designers more freedom across floors, walls and wet and dry areas. The...
Read more
News

Cain & Bultman partners with IVC to expand sheet vinyl offering

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman and IVC have entered into a new distribution partnership. The agreement expands access to IVC’s residential sheet vinyl products across...
Read more
News

FCITS to host rigid core failure protection training

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver—Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS) will host its rigid core failure protection training here July 14-15. The course will give flooring professionals practical...
Read more
Featured Company

Latest Mohawk launches off to a strong start

Ken Ryan - 0
As senior vice president of sales, North America, Mohawk, what excites Jamie Kim the most is the opportunity to lead the sales organization at...
Read more
Featured Company

IFC: Balancing legacy and the future of success

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Few names carry as much weight in the flooring industry as Dossche. After all, Piet Dossche helped reshape the resilient category through the creation...
Read more
Commercial

Chicago Design Week showcases resiliency of the contract market

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—Chicago Design Week 2026 kicked off June 8-10 with NeoCon, the commercial design industry’s premier North American trade show, hosted here at The Mart....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X