CFI announces advisory board appointments

Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) has announced new appointments to its advisory board, welcoming three industry professionals to the board while recognizing outgoing members for their service and leadership.

New board appointees include:

Dave Garden, Garden Consulting Group LLC

Alfredo Don Juan, Mohawk/Performance Accessories

Greg Wrenn, International Flooring Co.

Current members:

Rod Von Busch, Chair

Roland Thompson, Vice Chair

Phillip Gladden, Secretary

Leslie Del Pozo, Treasurer

Dave Garden

Alfredo Don Juan

Jorge Orta

Don Perkins

Jimmy Salisbury

John Steier

Paul Stuart

Greg Wrenn

CFI also recognized outgoing board members Bruce Gentry (Mohawk Commercial); Joe Cea (Congoleum); and John Apodaca (Cutrate Flooring) for their dedication and contributions to the organization.

“CFI has always been driven by passionate professionals who support one another through mentorship, collaboration and a shared commitment to growing the installation industry,” said John McHale, CFI director of operations. “We appreciate the time, leadership and passion our outgoing board members brought to CFI, and we’re excited to welcome new members who share that same commitment to installers and the future of the trade.”

The advisory board helps guide CFI’s training initiatives, certification programs and industry engagement efforts while helping advance professional installation standards across the flooring industry.