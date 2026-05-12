CFI announces advisory board appointments

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCFI announces advisory board appointments

advisory boardDalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) has announced new appointments to its advisory board, welcoming three industry professionals to the board while recognizing outgoing members for their service and leadership.

New board appointees include:

Current members:

  • Rod Von Busch, Chair
  • Roland Thompson, Vice Chair
  • Phillip Gladden, Secretary
  • Leslie Del Pozo, Treasurer
  • Dave Garden
  • Alfredo Don Juan
  • Jorge Orta
  • Don Perkins
  • Jimmy Salisbury
  • John Steier
  • Paul Stuart
  • Greg Wrenn

CFI also recognized outgoing board members Bruce Gentry (Mohawk Commercial); Joe Cea (Congoleum); and John Apodaca (Cutrate Flooring) for their dedication and contributions to the organization.

“CFI has always been driven by passionate professionals who support one another through mentorship, collaboration and a shared commitment to growing the installation industry,” said John McHale, CFI director of operations. “We appreciate the time, leadership and passion our outgoing board members brought to CFI, and we’re excited to welcome new members who share that same commitment to installers and the future of the trade.”

The advisory board helps guide CFI’s training initiatives, certification programs and industry engagement efforts while helping advance professional installation standards across the flooring industry.

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