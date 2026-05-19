CFI announces 2026 Synergy Convention & Expo

Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced the 2026 Synergy Convention & Expo will take place Nov. 10-12, here at the Marriott Chattanooga Downtown.

CFI presents the annual event in partnership with FCICA and FCITS. The convention brings together flooring installation professionals, contractors, inspectors, manufacturers, distributors and industry leaders for education, networking and collaboration.

The 2026 event marks the first time the Synergy Convention & Expo will be held in Chattanooga. It also introduces a new November schedule for the convention.

“Synergy continues to grow as one of the industry’s most valuable collaborative events, bringing together multiple sectors of the flooring industry for education, networking and partnership,” said John McHale, director of operations for CFI. “We’re looking forward to hosting the event in Chattanooga and building on the strong relationships that continue to drive its success.”

CFI said additional information regarding registration, educational programming, sponsorship opportunities and hotel accommodations will be announced soon.