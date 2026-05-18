NALFA advances performance standards

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminateNALFA advances performance standards

LF-01Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has approved proposed updates to LF-01, its ANSI-accredited performance standard for laminate flooring. The approval marks a key step in NALFA’s effort to maintain credible, current and performance-based standards for the industry.

LF-01 certification gives manufacturers a trusted way to demonstrate product reliability. It also gives retailers, specifiers and consumers greater confidence in long-term flooring performance.

“LF-01 has long been a trusted standard for evaluating laminate flooring performance,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “These updates reflect our commitment to keeping the standard current and relevant, ensuring it continues to provide meaningful performance guidance and support confidence across the supply chain.”

As part of ANSI requirements, LF-01 goes through a formal review and update process every five years. The process helps keep the standard aligned with product innovation, manufacturing practices and real-world performance expectations.

With board approval complete, the revised standard will move to the next stage of the ANSI process. That stage includes canvassing and public review.

LF-01 serves as the benchmark for laminate flooring performance. The standard verifies that products meet durability and quality requirements through independent third-party testing. To achieve certification, products must meet minimum thresholds across several performance categories. These include resistance to wear, impact, moisture, staining and light exposure. The standard also measures dimensional stability and overall product integrity.

 

 

 

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