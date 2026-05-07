What sustainability looks like in flooring today

Recycled content. Biodegradable. Eco-friendly. Sustainability used to be defined by its buzzwords—pieces of a larger puzzle that had yet to take shape. There was a period of trial and error as those buzzwords got louder, during which manufacturers attempted sustainable practices. However, it wasn’t until it became clear that health and wellness wasn’t a fad that those attempts turned into real effort. And then the pandemic happened, and consumers doubled down on their focus for healthier, more sustainable lives.

Now sustainability is no longer a buzzword, but an objective built into business strategies across the industry. For flooring manufacturers today, sustainable practices begin long before a product reaches the showroom floor. Those suppliers are evaluating how materials move through facilities, how waste is reduced and how energy is used throughout production. Manufacturing efficiency has become closely tied to sustainability goals.

Supply chain visibility has also become a growing part of sustainability planning, particularly as manufacturers evaluate sourcing decisions, transportation efficiency and regional production capabilities. Domestic manufacturing investments have increased of late, providing shorter transportation routes and improved logistics—all of which are helping some suppliers reduce their environmental footprint.

At the same time, sustainability is reshaping how products themselves are designed and developed.

Engineered Floors

EF approaches sustainability through its “Green Smart” philosophy, prioritizing resource conservation, energy reduction and transparent reporting. Central to these efforts is the vertically integrated “Four Walls Process,” which consolidates manufacturing under one roof. Manufactured entirely within a Four Wall process from pellet to finished product, this localized approach ensures the company is not reliant on global supply chains or vulnerable to international disruptions.

To ensure accountability, material health and environmental impacts are strictly verified through independent certifications, including CRI Green Label Plus for low VOCs and third-party Life Cycle Assessments for Environmental Product Declarations. In an ongoing effort to mitigate its environmental footprint, EF is assessing the carbon impact of targeted product lines to establish emission offset plans.

Shaw

At Shaw, it calls its sustainability strategy sustain[HUMAN]ability, reflecting the company’s commitment to put people at the center of everything it does. This involves focusing wholeheartedly on the ingredients that go into products and the effects of sound, moisture, cleanability and other design considerations—because the spaces where we learn, create and come together to solve our greatest challenges impact well-being. And it means focusing on creating a better future and a better world for its customers, associates and communities.

Almost 90% of the products Shaw manufactures are Cradle to Cradle Certified—having been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship and social fairness. No matter where or by whom a product or ingredient is made, they are held to the same sustainability standards.

IFC/Canopy

International Flooring Company approaches sustainability with a practical mindset centered on material innovation, operational responsibility and long-term product development. Sustainability must create real value for the end user through durability, performance and healthier material choices rather than existing as a marketing exercise. That means exploring bio-based feedstocks, recycled inputs and lower-VOC formulations without compromising product integrity.

Operationally, both IFC facilities generate solar energy and consistently produce more electricity than they consume, effectively operating at net-zero electricity.

NOX

As a global leader in LVT, NOX continues to strive for excellence. Last year, the company introduced NOX Level, raising the bar by setting new standards for the industry. This year, the bar was elevated even higher with the introduction of Terra, taking product, performance and sustainability to the NOX level.

Terra is NOX’s most eco-friendly LVT formulation, engineered to deliver one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry while maintaining best-in-class performance. What sets Terra apart is its use of certified carbon-reducing materials, including bio-circular PVC derived from waste cooking oil, recycled PET-based plasticizers and recycled limestone. All without sacrificing quality.

Inhaus

Sustainability is an important part of the Inhaus ethos, and it is something that it practices in every aspect of the business without compromising on the design, durability and performance of products.

Its laminate collections, Lamdura and Ecolam, are manufactured in the world’s most energy efficient single-site laminate production facility in Germany. The company’s sustainability efforts also extend to the materials it uses to craft products—like Ceramin, a 100% PVC-free material.

By combining circular manufacturing, cleaner materials and long-lasting design, the company proves that the future of flooring can be both high-performance and environmentally responsible.

Southwind

Southwind’s sustainability story is grounded in a simple belief: Better floors come from responsible choices at every stage—from raw materials to the finished product. Every floor that carries the Southwind name also undergoes rigorous quality control, whether produced domestically or overseas.

Southwind products also meet or exceed FloorScore certification standards, verifying low VOC emissions and supporting healthier indoor environments. In addition, all carpets meet Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) Green Label Plus standards.

At Southwind, sustainability is not a single initiative—it’s a disciplined approach to quality, transparency and trust.