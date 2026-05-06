NWFA completes 86th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

Four Oaks, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided flooring for its 86th home. The effort supports the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

The home dedication for retired U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Dague took place here March 5. NWFA member Peachey Hardwood donated the flooring.

Dague chose to serve after witnessing the events of 9/11. During a deployment in Iraq in 2007, she and her team responded to an IED placed between a school and an apartment building. After the team dismantled and prepared the device for transport, she noticed it moving and moved to shield her team.The blast resulted in the loss of both her arms.

“In addition to losing both her arms in service to our country, Sergeant Dague also has battled breast cancer,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO. “Despite these setbacks, she continues to inspire others with her positive attitude and fighting spirit. We’re honored to partner with Peachey Hardwood to provide beautiful real wood floors for her new home.”

NWFA has completed 86 homes through the program. It is working with members to supply wood flooring for 13 additional homes in various stages of planning and construction. A total of 163 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services across the United States. Those contributions exceed $7 million in value.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.