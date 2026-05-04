Hardwood takes center stage at annual NWFA expo

Orlando, Fla.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) kicked of its 41st annual convention and expo here last month amid robust attendance. It’s a reflection, organizers said, of the spirit and enthusiasm driving the wood flooring industry.

“This year we have even more reason to bring our best,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO, during her opening address to attendees. “NWFA expo is back in Orlando, and the energy has never been higher. For four decades, NWFA has been leading the way in shaping the hardwood flooring industry and building a network dedicated to excellence. This year we’re channeling all that momentum into our convention theme, ‘Ignite Your Passion.’”

Steve Brattin, NWFA chairman, concurred. “In this business, success isn’t just about skills—it’s about passion. It’s about craftsmanship driven by the love of what we do. Businesses that stay energized and curious keep pushing forward, and professionals like you bring that passion to everything we do.”

Statistics provided by the NWFA during the general session on opening day reflected this positive sentiment. NWFA’s 2026 Outlook survey, titled “Industry Confidence Builds,” showed more than half of the association’s members expect to see growth this year, with sales either up “somewhat” or “significantly” this year. Moreover, roughly 40% of hardwood flooring contractors expect sales will grow this year, with 60% of them predicting sand-and-finish operations could account for as much as 80% of overall business.

Retailers are equally optimistic, with more than 40% expecting growth this year, according to the survey. At the same time, more than 55% of distributors expect an increase in wood flooring sales. Meanwhile, more than half of wood flooring manufacturers are forecasting moderate sales growth, with roughly 20% expecting “significant” gains.

At the same time, survey respondents recognized the present challenges facing the wood flooring industry. High on the list is tariff and trade policy, as more than 60% of NWFA membership report they are “moderately” or “extremely” concerned about how future changes will impact business. To address these issues, the NWFA is working closely with the Hardwood Federation to ensure the industry’s voice is heard by policy-makers in Washington, D.C.

“We are here to make sure Washington, D.C., knows about the impact the U.S. hardwood industry has on local and state economies,” said Dana Cole, executive director of the Hardwood Federation, in her address to members. “We make sure key decision-makers know the challenges the industry faces and what policies will help—or hurt—our efforts to sustain a strong economic base for rural economies. Facts and data fly fast and furious in Washington, D.C. The wood flooring industry needs and deserves a frontline defense to make sure we are part of the conversation.”

Indeed, the Hardwood Federation has been busy at work in D.C. over the past 12 months, advocating for NWFA’s cause. Cole cited pressing issues such as global trade uncertainty, economic instability, the rise of competitive products, domestic manufacturing challenges—all of which have contributed to the declining markets for hardwood flooring, she noted.

“Our message to Congress and new administration is clear: As an agricultural-based industry, we should be supported in the same way other agricultural commodities are supported,” she stated. “This means providing economic relief for our wood processors while the current economic climate sorts itself out.”

While the Hardwood Federation has made advancements on NWFA’s behalf, Cole attested to the challenges. “Nothing in Washington is easy, and almost nothing happens quickly,” she explained. “But we have made progress over the last few months. Through our work with the chairman of the House and Senate Agricultural committees and some key members of both committees, we have secured $200 million for hardwood processors an agricultural relief package currently awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.”

NWFA and the wood flooring sector at large have been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure the industry’s voice is heard. To that end, Cole reported that more than 450 companies signed a letter making a case for support from the Trump Administration. The industry’s efforts didn’t stop here. “Hardwood companies, including flooring companies, were interviewed for local, state and national media, further elevating our message and gaining the attention of people with influence over the decision-making process,” Cole stated. “Although we have come very far, success if far from guaranteed. Washington works slowly and inefficiently. The Hardwood Federation cannot stand down now, nor will we. We will continue to knock on doors and push for our industry. We do need help to spread the message.”

New products galore

While key associations and principals are doing their part to raise awareness of the wood flooring industry’s concerns in Washington, manufacturers are focusing on what they do best—deliver products that sell. To that end, NWFA vendors pulled out all the stops in showcasing products designed to not only help the category recoup share, but also generate higher profit margins for retailers, contractors and distributors.

Following is a sampling of some of the new products that were on display at the show:

AHF Products put the spotlight on its new unfinished engineered products under the Bruce brand. The product, installed at the AHF booth to give contractors and installers the full effect, boasts an A-B grade in white oak in a 5-inch width and 4mm wearlayer. (The company also produces a 7.5-inch-wide version.) The new line, according to Milton Goodwin, vice president, supplements its unfinished solid hardwood line unveiled earlier this year.

AHF Products also showcased its Best of Surfaces award-winning 5/16 Bruce Natural Choice line. The product is designed for direct glue down over concrete and offers and extended warranty when paired with the company’s Summit adhesive. “With this line we’re basically cutting a 3 ¼- inch piece of lumber in half, so you get a thinner piece,” Goodwin explained. “So it’s more competitively priced than a three-quarter solid, but it’s a solid floor. The big deal here is now you can get this product for over concrete insulation. So if you look at a map of where solid wood is sold, basically in the Northeast, there’s a lot of desire for people that want solid wood.”

Lastly, AHF showcased its Hartco or rift and quartered engineered planks—a premium cut from the log. Manufactured in Cambodia, the product comes in 3.5- and 5-inch-wide offerings. “It has a very distinctive graining to it,” Goodwin stated. “It’s completely different than standard wood.”

AHF also unveiled a new display system for its Autograph line. In keeping with the target demographic, the sleek, elegant display features large samples and black panels. The company’s full line of Densified products were also on display.

Over at the Kährs space, the focus was on the company’s newly launched Estate Wide collection. Measuring more than 9 inches, the product reflects the still-strong trend for wide and long boards. Initially previewed at Surfaces, Estate Wide makes its debut to the professional wood flooring contractor. “It a product that’s really been requested from a made in USA standpoint,” said Renee Tester-Littelton, marketing director, Kährs America. “We hope to see some really great success coming in the next month once these display systems get out into the field.”

Another standout at the Kahrs booth was the Canvas Wide line, an extension of the company’s existing Canvas collection, which debuted in a 5-inch platform. Canvas Wide, by comparison, spans more than 7 inches wide. For a custom effect, the two products can be installed in a single installation—as demonstrated on the floor of the booth. “We really wanted give that consumer that curated designed look,” Littleton stated. “Consumers want something different today.”

Kährs also showcased its Life Authentic line, billed as a waterproof wood floor. “It’s a thinner profile at a little bit lower price point, but it allows us to play in that world with laminates and the LVT products and still offer that waterproof aspect,” Littleton added. “The customer sis getting that authentic visual, not a printed visual.”

At the Johnson Hardwood booth, all eyes were on the company’s new Coastal Signature collection—a line that, according to Jon Ousley, vice president of sales and distribution, represented a bit of a departure from past company intros. “We’ve tried something a little different with this series: instead of making 12 colors with the same spec, we used six colors and offered them in 7.5-, 8.5-, 10- and 12-inch widths,” he explained. “Since we sell the whole U.S. and width preferences vary from one region to the next, we can now focus on wide widths where they are more in demand, and the smaller mid-range widths where those are preferred. This will allow us to spread out some inventory in our different warehouses and focus more on what’s working in those areas.”

Expanded color offerings were the focal point at the Mirage booth. Here, the company debuted the new Bluum Collection, which comes in five colors: Charlottetown, Cotton Candy, Graduation, La Jolla and Snuggle. Available in White Oak in Character and Exclusive grades with a Smooth texture and the DurAlive finish, this collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Camellia, Iris, Lotus, Tulip, Petunia and Natural. Available in TruBalance technology in 5″, 7-3/4″ widths and 5″ Herringbone and Chevron, TruBalance Lite technology in 5″, 7″ widths and 5″ Herringbone and Chevron. Meanwhile, the DreamVille Collection has two new additions of colors in its Oak collection: Charlottetown and La Jolla.

New colors were also the star attraction at the Mercier space. Here, the company showcased a new product called Emblem, which debuted in warm, natural colors and featuring the company’s rebranded liv finish. With maple as the foundational species in the line, the colors accentuate the product’s natural graining.

“We’ve had some really good launches in the past, but this one is just incredible,” said Wade Bondrowski, direct of U.S. sales. “We first introduced it in October to our distribution network and kicked it up in January. It’s one of our best launches to date.”

Several suppliers focused on custom, high-end offerings at the show. This included SLCC, which launched an array of new products under its Celeste banner. The new products, which demonstrated the possibilities available when classic patterns are incorporated onto one board, designed to add a unique flair to a hardwood installation. Ditto for Create Flooring, whose new Belvedere line of wide-plank, European oak-inspired flooring connotes and upscale appeal. Another eye-catching, high-end visuals came from Urbanfloor, which unveiled a new Italian-inspired line of products under the Villa Caprisi brand. “It’s designed for the high-end homeowner who wants something unique for her space,” said Jimmy Setiawan, president.

(Look for more coverage of NWFA 2026 in upcoming editions of FCNews.)