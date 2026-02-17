Mirage unveils Bluum, 2026 new product lineup

By FCNews Staff
SMirage Bluumaint-Georges, Quebec—Mirage introduced its 2026 lineup, highlighted by the updated Bluum Collection and five new colors: Charlottetown, Cotton Candy, Graduation, La Jolla and Snuggle. New plank lengths and a new 9-inch width further expand the offering.

The Bluum Collection draws inspiration from nature and features white oak with a soft, refined appearance. It is available in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture and DurAlive finish. The collection includes five colors and one natural tone: Camellia, Iris, Lotus, Tulip, Petunia and Natural.

The line is available in TruBalance technology in 5-inch and 7 3/4-inch widths, along with 5-inch herringbone and chevron formats. TruBalance Lite technology is offered in 5-inch and 7-inch widths with matching herringbone and chevron options.

Mirage also introduced a new 9-inch plank width designed to create a more sophisticated, high-end look.

“Storytelling remains central to the Mirage brand,” said Jerome Goulet, vice president of marketing. “Every collection tells its own story and reflects our commitment to creating an immersive and authentic experience for consumers.”

What’s new for 2026

For 2026, the 7 3/4-inch width now features extended lengths ranging from 34 to 87 inches. These lengths are available in Blanc, Muse, Bluum, DreamVille, Lively, Sweet Memories and Autumn collections. Mirage also increased the minimum board length for TruBalance 6 1/2-inch and TruBalance Lite 7-inch technologies from 20 inches to 27 inches.

The DreamVille Collection adds two oak colors: Charlottetown and La Jolla. Charlottetown features dense mid-brown tones that convey warmth and strength. La Jolla blends mid-brown tones with muted gray undertones for an earthy, refined look.

Both colors are available in DuraMatt finish in character and exclusive grades. Options include TruBalance technology in 5-inch, 7 3/4-inch and 9-inch widths, along with 5-inch herringbone and chevron formats. TruBalance Lite technology is available in 5-inch and 7-inch widths with matching herringbone and chevron formats. Lock technology is available in 5-inch widths and Solid technology is available in 4 1/4-inch widths.

Cotton Candy, a new Maple color in the Sweet Memories Collection, features a mid-brown tone with muted golden undertones and cool espresso grain.

Graduation, a new introduction in the Lively Collection, is a smooth Oak mid-brown layered with taupe and warm beige tones that shift with changing light.

Snuggle, a new Maple color in the Autumn Collection, features a creamy beige tone with a subtle gray influence that creates a calm, balanced look.

Mirage designs and manufactures its prefinished hardwood flooring here. The company has produced hardwood flooring for more than 40 years and emphasizes product quality, durability and environmental responsibility.

