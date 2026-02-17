NWFA completes 84th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided wood flooring for its 84th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The program builds mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders.

The home dedication for retired U.S. Army Capt. Tyson Quink took place Nov. 11, 2025, in Leesburg, Va. NWFA member Mannington Mills donated the flooring for the project.

After graduating from West Point, Quink deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, one of the most dangerous regions in the country. While leading a patrol to a checkpoint at a remote intersection, his team discovered multiple explosive devices. He called for a specialist to sweep the area. As he stepped back to allow the specialist to pass, an improvised explosive device detonated, resulting in the loss of his leg.

“Captain Quink endured multiple surgeries following his injury but never lost his passion for service,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO. “Following his recovery, he returned to West Point to help young cadets just beginning their military careers. His new home will serve as an enduring reminder of our gratitude for his service to our country. We are honored to partner with Mannington Mills to provide beautiful real wood floors for his new home.”

In addition to the 84 completed homes, NWFA is working with its members to source wood flooring for 14 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. To date, 163 NWFA member companies have donated products, logistics and installation services across the United States. Those contributions total more than $7 million.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.