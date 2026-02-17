NWFA completes 84th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNWFA completes 84th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

84th R.I.S.E. homeSt. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided wood flooring for its 84th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The program builds mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders.

The home dedication for retired U.S. Army Capt. Tyson Quink took place Nov. 11, 2025, in Leesburg, Va. NWFA member Mannington Mills donated the flooring for the project.

After graduating from West Point, Quink deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, one of the most dangerous regions in the country. While leading a patrol to a checkpoint at a remote intersection, his team discovered multiple explosive devices. He called for a specialist to sweep the area. As he stepped back to allow the specialist to pass, an improvised explosive device detonated, resulting in the loss of his leg.

“Captain Quink endured multiple surgeries following his injury but never lost his passion for service,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO. “Following his recovery, he returned to West Point to help young cadets just beginning their military careers. His new home will serve as an enduring reminder of our gratitude for his service to our country. We are honored to partner with Mannington Mills to provide beautiful real wood floors for his new home.”

In addition to the 84 completed homes, NWFA is working with its members to source wood flooring for 14 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. To date, 163 NWFA member companies have donated products, logistics and installation services across the United States. Those contributions total more than $7 million.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Make the ending count
Next article
Mirage unveils Bluum, 2026 new product lineup

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA launches SEAL2 leadership program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) introduced SEAL2, a new three-day, in-person leadership program available to leaders across the industry. The program equips professionals...
Read more
News

Mirage unveils Bluum, 2026 new product lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Quebec—Mirage introduced its 2026 lineup, highlighted by the updated Bluum Collection and five new colors: Charlottetown, Cotton Candy, Graduation, La Jolla and Snuggle....
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Make the ending count

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2yKru19nac&t=5s Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Installation

FCEF backs new federal act aimed at skilled workers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) announced it is sponsoring and supporting the Employer-Directed Skills Act, reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. and...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces ’26: Manufacturing technology takes center stage

Reginald Tucker - 0
Las Vegas—Behind every innovative hard surface floor or coordinating accessory that clicks into place is a specialty firm driving those innovations. Such is the case...
Read more
News

Obituary: Tom Dancel, LSI Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Milford, Del.—Tom Dancel, sales director at LSI Flooring, passed away on February 13 after fighting a long illness. Dancel spent 11 years with Lane...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X