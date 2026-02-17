Tuesday Tips: Make the ending count

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings emphasizes the power of finishing strong. While avoiding mistakes throughout a presentation is important, the closing moments are what customers remember most. A confident, polished ending can leave a lasting impression and reinforce your message long after the conversation ends.