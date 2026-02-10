Tuesday Tips: Don’t let emotions lead

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Don't let emotions lead

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings highlights a common mistake in confrontation—letting emotions shape opinions instead of sticking to facts. His reminder is simple: facts keep conversations productive.

Previous article
AHSG & Commercial USA launch new podcast
Next article
NFA Showcase: Where records are meant to be broken

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Schattdecor: Design once, produce anywhere

Steve Feldman - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—A little more than a year into his role at Schattdecor North America, David Sheehan, CEO, is pleased with the company’s progress...
Read more
Column

How to dominate during this ongoing slump (part 6)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part six of a series) In the previous installments of this series, I’ve given an alternative to the type of marketing that most dealers...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey annual convention reflects optimism

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Fort Launderdale, Fla.—Against a backdrop of strenuous economic conditions and a still-challenging housing market, the mood at Abbey Carpet & Floor’s annual convention was...
Read more
News

Parador achieves carbon-neutral production

FCNews Staff - 0
Coesfeld, Germany—Parador reached a new milestone in its sustainability journey, achieving carbon-neutral production across its manufacturing sites by the end of 2025. The company...
Read more
Al's Column

Seeing the impact of training come full circle

FCNews Columnist - 0
Attending the 2026 International Surface Event (TISE) this year felt a little different—in the best way, that is. It wasn’t just about walking the...
Read more
Featured Post

Andolino announces retirement from Couristan

FCNews Staff - 0
To my dear friends, In what has been a very loosely kept secret, I would like to take this opportunity to personally take control...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X