Tuesday Tips: Don’t let emotions lead

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings highlights a common mistake in confrontation—letting emotions shape opinions instead of sticking to facts. His reminder is simple: facts keep conversations productive.