Tuesday Tips: The care package strategy

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings highlights the value of putting together a thoughtful care package for your customer after the purchase. It’s about being memorable, going beyond expectations and showing appreciation. Those extra touches turn a one-time transaction into a lasting relationship.