Tuesday Tips: The care package strategy

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: The care package strategy

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings highlights the value of putting together a thoughtful care package for your customer after the purchase. It’s about being memorable, going beyond expectations and showing appreciation. Those extra touches turn a one-time transaction into a lasting relationship.

Previous article
What’s keeping execs up at night?
Next article
LX Hausys’ TERACANTO White wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NeoCon

NeoCon 2026 opens registration

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2026 is now open. The event will take place June 8-10 at The Mart, with a Preview Day set for June...
Read more
News

Wood Flooring Expo registration opens for 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Registration and housing are open for the 2026 Wood Flooring Expo, set for April 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. The event...
Read more
News

LX Hausys’ TERACANTO White wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced that its Teracanto Superior White porcelain earned a 2025 Good Design Award...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s keeping execs up at night?

FCNews Staff - 0
While the industry is turning the page on a new year, there are still lingering issues that stand to impact the flooring market. For...
Read more
News

Tarkett reveals Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett unveiled its Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year. The palette draws inspiration from the untamed expressions of wild earth. The company said...
Read more
News

FCIF board meets at TISE 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—As the industry gathered for The International Surface Event 2026, the FCIF  board of directors met Jan. 28 in Las Vegas. Leaders reviewed...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X