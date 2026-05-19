Tile of Spain launches ‘The Grout Line’ podcast

Miami—Tile of Spain launched a new podcast series titled “The Grout Line.” The podcast explores Spanish ceramics through conversations with architects, designers, trade professionals and industry leaders.

Tile of Spain represents more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers that belong to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association. The organization said the podcast expands its educational resources for the architecture and design community.

“We’re very excited to introduce another resource for the architecture and design community to engage and learn about Spanish ceramics,” said Rocamador Rubio, director of Tile of Spain in the United States. “As a global leader in the industry, this podcast expands Tile of Spain USA’s arsenal of educational resources and helps broaden the understanding of ceramics across multiple audiences.”

Industry leaders join the conversation

Ryan Fasan, ceramic tile technical spokesperson for Tile of Spain USA, hosts the series. The podcast features discussions on design trends, installation techniques, manufacturing standards and economic factors shaping the ceramic tile industry.

The Grout Line also includes a bonus mini-series called “Beneath the Surface.” Tile of Spain records the additional episodes live during Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition.

Current episodes feature guests including Sarah Malek Barney of BANDD Design, Schannon and Chris Yodice of the That Tile Chick social media channel and John Merola, CEO of Merola Tile Distributors of America.

Upcoming episodes will feature Alena Capra of Alena Capra Design, Jennifer Richinelli of Stone World and Rick Church, executive director of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association.

Tile of Spain publishes new podcast episodes monthly across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Podcasts and Amazon Music. Listeners also can stream episodes through Tile of Spain USA’s online platform.