LX Hausys’ TERACANTO White wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLX Hausys’ TERACANTO White wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award

Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced that its Teracanto Superior White porcelain earned a 2025 Good Design Award in the Building Materials category.

“We are honored that Teracanto Superior White has been recognized with a 2025 Good Design Award,” said Mike Morici, vice president of surfaces and channel management at LX Hausys America. “This award reflects our commitment to developing high-performance porcelain surfaces that meet the evolving needs of designers and architects.” LX Hausys' TERACANTO Superior White

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies present the award. Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames founded Good Design in Chicago in 1950. The program remains one of the world’s oldest and most recognized design awards.

This year, the competition received a record number of submissions from manufacturers and design firms in more than 55 countries. In November and December, the 75th Good Design jury selected more than 1,100 product designs and graphics for recognition based on design, function and innovation.

Teracanto Superior White stood out for its design-driven approach to porcelain surfacing. The surface blends visual appeal with performance and sustainability. Designers drew inspiration from the natural stone Super White. The polished finish features a milky white and soft gray base with bold gray veining. The layered pattern adds depth while maintaining a neutral palette for interior and exterior spaces.

The details

LX Hausys manufactures Teracanto porcelain from 100% natural raw materials and fires it at temperatures above 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. The process creates a dense, nonporous surface. Superior White resists heat, scratches and acids. It does not require sealants or special treatments. Installers can use it for countertops, vanities, wall cladding and flooring in residential and commercial settings.

Teracanto Superior White comes in a large-format 63 x 126-inch slab with a 1.2 centimeter thickness and polished finish. The format supports expansive installations with fewer seams and reduced grout lines while allowing efficient handling and fabrication.

Teracanto porcelain is fully recyclable and free from resins, adhesives and toxic binders. It meets NSF standards for food safety and hygiene. The surface also resists UV exposure, allowing continuity between indoor and outdoor applications.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: The care package strategy
Next article
Wood Flooring Expo registration opens for 2026

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NeoCon

NeoCon 2026 opens registration

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2026 is now open. The event will take place June 8-10 at The Mart, with a Preview Day set for June...
Read more
News

Wood Flooring Expo registration opens for 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Registration and housing are open for the 2026 Wood Flooring Expo, set for April 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. The event...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The care package strategy

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfGBQZDkBHk&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s keeping execs up at night?

FCNews Staff - 0
While the industry is turning the page on a new year, there are still lingering issues that stand to impact the flooring market. For...
Read more
News

Tarkett reveals Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett unveiled its Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year. The palette draws inspiration from the untamed expressions of wild earth. The company said...
Read more
News

FCIF board meets at TISE 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—As the industry gathered for The International Surface Event 2026, the FCIF  board of directors met Jan. 28 in Las Vegas. Leaders reviewed...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X