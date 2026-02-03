LX Hausys’ TERACANTO White wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award

Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced that its Teracanto Superior White porcelain earned a 2025 Good Design Award in the Building Materials category.

“We are honored that Teracanto Superior White has been recognized with a 2025 Good Design Award,” said Mike Morici, vice president of surfaces and channel management at LX Hausys America. “This award reflects our commitment to developing high-performance porcelain surfaces that meet the evolving needs of designers and architects.”

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies present the award. Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames founded Good Design in Chicago in 1950. The program remains one of the world’s oldest and most recognized design awards.

This year, the competition received a record number of submissions from manufacturers and design firms in more than 55 countries. In November and December, the 75th Good Design jury selected more than 1,100 product designs and graphics for recognition based on design, function and innovation.

Teracanto Superior White stood out for its design-driven approach to porcelain surfacing. The surface blends visual appeal with performance and sustainability. Designers drew inspiration from the natural stone Super White. The polished finish features a milky white and soft gray base with bold gray veining. The layered pattern adds depth while maintaining a neutral palette for interior and exterior spaces.

The details

LX Hausys manufactures Teracanto porcelain from 100% natural raw materials and fires it at temperatures above 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. The process creates a dense, nonporous surface. Superior White resists heat, scratches and acids. It does not require sealants or special treatments. Installers can use it for countertops, vanities, wall cladding and flooring in residential and commercial settings.

Teracanto Superior White comes in a large-format 63 x 126-inch slab with a 1.2 centimeter thickness and polished finish. The format supports expansive installations with fewer seams and reduced grout lines while allowing efficient handling and fabrication.

Teracanto porcelain is fully recyclable and free from resins, adhesives and toxic binders. It meets NSF standards for food safety and hygiene. The surface also resists UV exposure, allowing continuity between indoor and outdoor applications.