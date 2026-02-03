Wood Flooring Expo registration opens for 2026

By FCNews Staff
Orlando, Fla.—Registration and housing are open for the 2026 Wood Flooring Expo, set for April 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. The event brings together wood flooring professionals for education, networking and new product discovery.flooring expo

Organizers said the wood flooring expo will feature more than 30 expert speakers and over 20 hours of education. Sessions will cover advanced technical skills, marketing strategies, sales techniques and emerging industry trends.

Attendees can connect with hundreds of industry professionals, from experienced leaders to new voices in the field. The event will also include the reveal of Hardwood Floors magazine’s Wood Floor of the Year winners.

The trade show floor will host more than 245 exhibitors. Attendees can also see 14 live product demonstrations highlighting new tools and installation techniques.

Pre-Expo training will be available for NWFA Certified Professionals, who can earn six CCU credits at the Pre-Expo Symposium. The NWFA Certified Sales Advisor Session offers eight CCU credits.

Organizers encourage early registration to save up to $50 and secure housing for the event.

Register today.

